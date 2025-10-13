Super Dancer 5 Grand Finale: Adhyashree Upadhyay And Sukriti Paul Win Jointly

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionSuper Dancer 5 Grand Finale: Adhyashree Upadhyay And Sukriti Paul Win Jointly

Adhyashree Upadhyay and Sukriti Paul emerge as joint winners of Super Dancer 5, sharing the trophy and prize money after an electrifying grand finale.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 12:10 PM (IST)
The grand finale of Super Dancer 5 concluded with a spectacular display of talent and energy as contestants showcased breathtaking performances. Every finalist gave their best to claim the coveted title, but it was Adhyashree Upadhyay and Sukriti Paul whose electrifying act left a lasting impression.

 Filmibeat quoted a source close to the development, “The new season of Super Dancer received immense love from the audience, and now it’s time for the declaration of results. The top six finalists are competing for the winner’s trophy, and one of them will take home the prize money." However, the season surprised fans when both Adhyashree and Sukriti were declared joint winners, sharing the trophy and the prize money.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by प्रतीक्षा शांताराम सुतार✨ (@pratiksha__sutar111)

 

Top Six Contestants Deliver Stellar Performances

The six finalists, Apsara, Adhyashree, Sukriti, Aditi, Somansh, and Namish, brought their best moves to the stage, making it an unforgettable finale. While Adhyashree and Sukriti emerged victorious, the other contestants also captivated audiences with their exceptional dance skills and dedication.

An insider revealed, “The bar has been raised as the quality of dancing will be taken a notch higher in Super Dancer season 5," highlighting the show’s commitment to maintaining high standards and giving fans a memorable experience.

Winners Celebrate Their Big Moment

Adhyashree and Sukriti each received Rs 10 lakh in prize money, along with the grand trophy and special gifts from the show’s sponsors. Sony Entertainment Television’s official Instagram page shared pictures of the winning moment, captioning, “Our Divas won the show and our hearts!"

Adhyashree’s choreographer, Pratiksha Sutar, shared her excitement on Instagram, writing, “Can’t stop the tears… this moment feels unreal. All the hard work, all the prayers, all the sleepless nights it was all worth it. My dream really danced its way into reality." Meanwhile, Sukriti expressed gratitude towards her mentors, posting, “Thank you Anu ma’am and AJ sir for this great journey of mine. Love you."

With the curtain closing on Super Dancer 5, Sony TV is gearing up to premiere Indian Idol Season 16 on October 18, which will air on weekends at 8 PM, promising another dose of entertainment for viewers.

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 12:10 PM (IST)
Sony TV Tv Reality Shows Super Dancer 5 Adhyashree Upadhyay Sukriti Paul Super Dancer Finale Indian Idol 16
