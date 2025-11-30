Sumbul Touqeer Questions Bigg Boss 19 Rules After Ashnoor Kaur Eviction

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Television actor Ashnoor Kaur’s unexpected eviction from Bigg Boss 19, just days before the finale, has sparked a heated debate among viewers and former contestants. The actor was shown the exit door for hitting co-contestant Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank during the Ticket to Finale task, a move host Salman Khan called a “major rule violation.”

Ashnoor insisted the plank slipped unintentionally because her shoulders were strained, but Salman rejected her explanation, leading to an emotional exit from the show.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan Says Show Is Not Applying Rules Fairly

Reacting strongly to the incident, former Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sumbul Touqeer Khan criticized the makers for selective enforcement of rules. Posting a picture on Instagram showing Kunickaa Sadanand holding Ashnoor’s hand tightly, she captioned it with, “Is this not bal ka prayog? Even this is against the rules.”

Sumbul went on to question why similar actions in earlier episodes were ignored, writing, “The rules of Bigg Boss are just an excuse. Otherwise, Archana was also brought back into the show. Tanya had kicked someone too. And it was Tanya who pushed Ashnoor as well. Were they all sitting with blindfolds on their eyes back then?”

In another pointed remark, she added, “Before anyone comes at me saying that I am supporting violence, listen carefully! Ashnoor’s eviction would have been fair if every contestant who had ever raised their hand had been evicted. I’m talking about the hypocrisy here! Suddenly, the rules have become so important.”

Several Other Physical Altercations Went Unpunished This Season

This season of the reality show has witnessed multiple physical clashes, some of which did not result in eviction. Tanya herself previously kicked Nehal Chudasama during a task, and reportedly threatened to hit her outside the house. Meanwhile, Amaal Mallik and Abhishek Bajaj were involved in a physical disagreement but received only verbal warnings.

Ashnoor’s removal, therefore, has left many fans questioning why she was singled out.

Final Week Begins Ahead of December 7 Grand Finale

With Ashnoor gone, the show moves into its final stretch. The last Weekend Ka Vaar will reveal the top six finalists, all set to compete for the trophy on December 7, 2025. Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm and airs on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.