Salman Khan’s Staggering Salary For Bigg Boss 19 Will Leave You Stunned

The much-awaited reality show Bigg Boss 19 is all set to premiere on 30th August, and the excitement among fans is already sky-high. With a fresh digital-first format, extended runtime, and Salman Khan returning as host for the first three months, the buzz around the show is unmatched. Adding to the hype is the jaw-dropping fee Salman is reportedly charging this season.

Salman Khan’s Massive Pay for Bigg Boss 19

According to sources, Salman Khan is expected to earn between Rs 120–150 crores for hosting Bigg Boss 19 over a span of 15 weeks. His fee works out to around Rs 8–10 crores per weekend, as the show will primarily stream on OTT, followed by a same-day telecast on TV.

While the overall budget of the show is said to be smaller compared to earlier seasons, Salman’s paycheck highlights his unparalleled star power and the platform’s focus on a digital-first audience.

For perspective, Salman reportedly charged Rs 96 crores for Bigg Boss OTT 2, while his fees for Bigg Boss 18 and Bigg Boss 17 were around Rs 250 crores and Rs 200 crores respectively. Since this season will also feature other guest hosts later on, Salman’s fee is slightly lower than the traditional TV version but higher than OTT-only editions.

Digital-First Format with Guest Hosts

Bigg Boss 19 is planned as a five-month-long season, with Salman Khan anchoring the first three months. After his stint, popular names like Farah Khan, Karan Johar, and Anil Kapoor are expected to step in as guest hosts.

In line with its digital-first strategy, the show will drop fresh episodes on JioCinema/Hotstar before premiering on Colors TV with a 90-minute delay.

The official promo, shot on 21st July, features a political theme, kicking off the marketing campaign for the new season.

Rumoured Contestants of Bigg Boss 19

Though the official contestant list has not been confirmed yet, the rumored names are already keeping fans curious. Likely participants include:

Gautami Kapoor

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Alisha Panwar

Khushi Dubey

Gaurav Taneja

Mr Faisu

Apoorva Mukhija

Purav Jha

Gaurav Khanna

Dhanashree Verma

Sriram Chandra

Arshifa Khan

Mickey Makeover

With such a star-studded and diverse lineup, fans are eagerly waiting for the high-voltage drama and entertainment that Bigg Boss never fails to deliver.