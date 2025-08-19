Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Rubina Dilaik Stranded In Himachal Landslides With Daughters, Actor Shares Glimpse Of Relief

Rubina Dilaik Stranded In Himachal Landslides With Daughters, Actor Shares Glimpse Of Relief

Rubina Dilaik and her daughters were stranded in Himachal due to landslides. The actor thanked a local hotel for shelter amid the monsoon havoc.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 09:42 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Rubina Dilaik, best known for her television roles, faced a harrowing experience in her hometown Himachal Pradesh after landslides and incessant rainfall left her and her daughters stranded. The mother of two, along with her children Jeeva and Edhaa, had to take shelter in a local hotel after heavy rains disrupted travel and damaged roads.

Rubina Dilaik’s Ordeal in Himachal Pradesh

On Tuesday, Rubina took to Instagram to share a series of pictures and videos documenting her stay and the challenging conditions in the region. She expressed heartfelt gratitude to the hotel that provided them with refuge during what she described as an extremely testing period.

Reflecting on the chaos brought on by the rains, Rubina wrote, “Past 5 days were a roller coaster! Landslide and heavy rains in Himachal has caused a lot of damage to roads, highways, fields, in short many families are affected severely! My heart goes out to those (including my relatives) who are suffering.”

Her post included glimpses of the roads being cleared, along with candid moments of her daughters playing in the hotel premises. Despite the disruption, she emphasized feeling grateful for their safety.

ALSO READ: Parag Tyagi Tattoos Shefali Jariwala's Face On His Chest: 'Always In My Heart'

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Rubina added, “I just wanted to say I am safe and so is my family with God’s Grace, though I couldn’t hold my daughters in my arms for long, I am grateful they are healthy and happy and off course in a protected environment! Here is a glimpse of relief we had at @leeladhartranquility, who were kind to open their gates for us in these times of stress and unexpected circumstances.”

Monsoon Havoc in Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) reported that since June 20, relentless monsoon rains have claimed 263 lives across the state. Over 31,000 structures, including homes, shops, and cowsheds, have been either damaged or destroyed.

Additionally, landslides and flooding have forced the closure of nearly 400 roads, including three national highways, leaving many residents stranded and relief work stretched thin.

Published at : 19 Aug 2025 09:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rubina Dilaik
Preferred Sources
Read more
