HomeEntertainmentParag Tyagi Tattoos Shefali Jariwala’s Face On His Chest: 'Always In My Heart'

Parag Tyagi Tattoos Shefali Jariwala’s Face On His Chest: 'Always In My Heart'

Actor Parag Tyagi paid a heartfelt tribute to his late wife Shefali Jariwala on their anniversary by getting her face tattooed on his chest, leaving fans emotional with his gesture of eternal love.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 18 Aug 2025 04:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Parag Tyagi is keeping the memory of his late wife, actor Shefali Jariwala, alive in a deeply personal way. The actor, who lost Shefali on June 27 this year, marked their anniversary by getting her portrait tattooed on his chest.

Parag Tyagi gets Shefali's tattoo on his chest

On Sunday, Parag took to Instagram to share a reel documenting the emotional moment. The video showed him patiently sitting through the tattoo process, which ultimately revealed Shefali’s lifelike face inked across his chest.

Alongside the clip, he wrote, “Doston wait is finally over. Here is my gift to pari on our 15th anniversary. She is always in my heart, in each and every cell of my body. Now everyone can see it.”

Expressing gratitude to the tattoo artist, he added, “I want to thank Mandeep paji @addictionink47 For making it possible and doing such a wonderful job.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pari aur Simba ke Papa (@paragtyagi)

The gesture struck a chord with fans, who flooded the comment section with heartfelt messages. “Men like him are rare,” one user wrote, while another said, “How sweet this unconditional love.” A fan simply summed it up with, “Forever and beyond.”

Remembering their love story

Earlier this month, Parag had marked what would have been their 11th anniversary of their first meeting, with a special video montage of their cherished memories together — from candid pictures to snippets of their time as a couple.

Sharing the clip, he wrote, “My love, My jaan, My Pari When I saw you for the first time 15 years back, I knew you r the only one & 11 years back you chose to marry me on the same date we met & can’t thank u enough for coming in my life and gave me immense love unconditionally which I may not have deserved.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pari aur Simba ke Papa (@paragtyagi)

He continued, “You made my life so beautiful and colourful, u taught me how to live life in masti & Now Living & cherishing all our masti wali (fun-filled) wonderful memories. Love you till my last breath Pari & even after that. From 12th Aug 2010 till eternity. Forever Together.”

Shefali Jariwala’s death

Shefali Jariwala, remembered for her iconic appearance in the hit remix Kaanta Laga, passed away at 42. She was rushed by Parag to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital but was declared dead on arrival. While cardiac arrest was suspected, the exact cause of death has not yet been officially confirmed. Police had sent her body for post-mortem, but the final report listed the cause as “reserved.”

During her career, Shefali appeared in popular reality shows including Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss 13, earning immense popularity with her charm and vibrant personality.

Published at : 18 Aug 2025 04:57 PM (IST)
Parag Tyagi Shefali Jariwala
