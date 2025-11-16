Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionRohit Shetty Confirms Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15, Set To Return Next Year

Rohit Shetty Confirms Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15, Set To Return Next Year

Rohit Shetty confirmed the return of Khatron Ke Khiladi for Season 15 after rumors of cancellation. He announced this while guest-hosting Bigg Boss, filling in for Salman Khan.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 16 Nov 2025 06:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Rohit Shetty has finally put all speculation to rest by sharing major updates about the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The filmmaker and popular host of the stunt-based reality show revealed that the series will return with a fresh batch of contestants, ready to conquer their fears. Shetty made the announcement while appearing on Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar as a stand-in host for Salman Khan.

When Will Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 Air?

While interacting on the Bigg Boss stage, the Golmaal: Fun Unlimited director said, “The audience was upset that we couldn’t bring a season this year, but next year the show is returning.”

His confirmation comes amid rumours that the new season had been shelved, and the update has certainly excited fans.

The show originally featured Akshay Kumar as the host for the first two seasons, before Rohit Shetty took over from Season 5. He is expected to continue as host for the upcoming 15th season as well.

The previous season featured contestants such as Nimrit Kaur, Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, and Karan Veer Mehra. Karan Veer Mehra emerged as the champion after dominating most of the stunts.

Rohit Shetty Steps In as Weekend Ka Vaar Host

Rohit Shetty temporarily took over hosting duties on Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar after Salman Khan travelled for the Da-Bangg tour alongside Tamannaah Bhatia, Prabhu Deva, Maniesh Paul, Sunil Grover, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Stebin Ben.

During his appearance, the Singham director brought fresh energy and drama to the show—calling out Amaal Malik for his threats against the makers and praising Farrhana Bhata for her strong solo gameplay.

Where to Watch Bigg Boss Season 19

New episodes of Bigg Boss Season 19 currently stream on JioHotstar and air on Colors TV.

Published at : 16 Nov 2025 06:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rohit Shetty Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
NDA Begins Government Formation Talks In Bihar After Huge Poll Victory
NDA Begins Government Formation Talks In Bihar After Huge Poll Victory
Cities
New Bihar Govt Likely To Take Oath On November 19 Or 20: Reports
New Bihar Govt Likely To Take Oath On November 19 Or 20: Reports
Cities
Three 9mm Cartridges Recovered From Red Fort Blast Site, But No Weapon Found: Delhi Police
Three 9mm Cartridges Recovered From Red Fort Blast Site, But No Weapon Found: Delhi Police
India
'They Raised Slipper To Hit Me': Rohini Acharya After 'Quitting' Politics
'They Raised Slipper To Hit Me': Rohini Acharya After 'Quitting' Politics
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: BJP targets Lalu family as Rohini Acharya’s allegations deepen political turmoil in Bihar
Bihar Elections: Bihar Women’s Commission reacts to Rohini Acharya’s allegations amid family dispute
Bihar Elections 2025: Rohini Acharya alleges humiliation at home; family dispute sparks political uproar
Delhi Car Blast: Female suspect Dr. Pooja Sharma detained from Anantnag for questioning in probe
Delhi Car Blast: Investigators recover three 9mm cartridges from the blast site, which are reportedly available only to security forces.
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget