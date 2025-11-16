Rohit Shetty Confirms Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15, Set To Return Next Year

Rohit Shetty has finally put all speculation to rest by sharing major updates about the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The filmmaker and popular host of the stunt-based reality show revealed that the series will return with a fresh batch of contestants, ready to conquer their fears. Shetty made the announcement while appearing on Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar as a stand-in host for Salman Khan.

When Will Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 Air?

While interacting on the Bigg Boss stage, the Golmaal: Fun Unlimited director said, “The audience was upset that we couldn’t bring a season this year, but next year the show is returning.”

His confirmation comes amid rumours that the new season had been shelved, and the update has certainly excited fans.

The show originally featured Akshay Kumar as the host for the first two seasons, before Rohit Shetty took over from Season 5. He is expected to continue as host for the upcoming 15th season as well.

The previous season featured contestants such as Nimrit Kaur, Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, and Karan Veer Mehra. Karan Veer Mehra emerged as the champion after dominating most of the stunts.

Rohit Shetty Steps In as Weekend Ka Vaar Host

Rohit Shetty temporarily took over hosting duties on Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar after Salman Khan travelled for the Da-Bangg tour alongside Tamannaah Bhatia, Prabhu Deva, Maniesh Paul, Sunil Grover, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Stebin Ben.

During his appearance, the Singham director brought fresh energy and drama to the show—calling out Amaal Malik for his threats against the makers and praising Farrhana Bhata for her strong solo gameplay.

Where to Watch Bigg Boss Season 19

New episodes of Bigg Boss Season 19 currently stream on JioHotstar and air on Colors TV.