The entertainment industry continues to mourn the loss of veteran actor and comedian Satish Shah, who passed away on October 25 at the age of 74. Known for his impeccable comic timing and unforgettable role as Indravardhan Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Satish was honoured by his co-stars with a heartfelt musical prayer meet — a farewell filled with laughter, memories, and melody, just as he would have wanted.

Ratna Pathak Shah on Satish Shah’s unseen side

In a conversation with The Hindu, Ratna Pathak Shah, who played Satish’s on-screen wife Maya Sarabhai, spoke fondly about the emotional farewell and the spirit with which he lived his life. “I felt Satish maybe didn’t let his other side come out, even to himself. He probably never acknowledged that there was more to life than humour and smiling through everything. Sometimes it’s necessary to sit and cry, and I don’t think Satish ever allowed himself that. Maybe he did with Madhu, because she was with him every step of the way.”

Reflecting on the farewell, Ratna shared that the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai team sang the show’s theme song together and remembered him with smiles rather than tears. “He didn’t deserve weeping, mourning, or people lamenting what was or what could have been,” she said, adding that Satish lived life fearlessly, always finding humour even in the hardest moments.

“The only time I saw him shattered”

Ratna revealed the rare moment when she saw Satish drop his ever-cheerful facade. “The only time I saw him shattered was when Madhu fell ill long ago and needed blood transfusions. All of us rushed to the hospital then. That was the only time we saw a Satish who wasn’t the cheerful one he showed the world. But maybe that wasn’t an act — maybe that was just his way of dealing with life. I told him a couple of times that he should look deeper within himself, but he wasn’t keen on going down that road.”

Satish Shah’s final moments

On October 25, Satish Shah reportedly collapsed at his Mumbai home while having lunch. He was immediately taken to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. Though initial reports suggested kidney failure, his co-star Rajesh Kumar later confirmed that the actor passed away due to a heart attack.

Satish is survived by his wife, Madhu, who has been battling Alzheimer’s disease. The couple had no children.

A legacy of laughter

A beloved figure across generations, Satish Shah’s career spanned decades and genres. From Hum Aapke Hain Koun! and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Kal Ho Naa Ho and Om Shanti Om, he infused every role with warmth and charm. Yet it was his portrayal of Indravardhan Sarabhai — witty, flawed, and irresistibly funny — that made him immortal in Indian television history.