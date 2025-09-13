Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Set To Lead Naagin 7? Fans Already Celebrating

The iconic Naagin franchise is gearing up for its seventh season, and the buzz is stronger than ever. According to a recent report by ABP News’ Saas Bahu Aur Saazish, actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been finalized to headline Naagin 7, stepping into a role that has previously launched and defined the careers of several top television actresses.

While an official announcement from Colors TV or producer Ektaa Kapoor is still awaited, fans of the supernatural drama are already hailing Priyanka’s entry into the universe of shape-shifting serpents.

Priyanka’s Rise: From Udaariyaan to Bigg Boss Fame

Priyanka became a household name with her role in Udaariyaan and gained massive popularity after finishing as second runner-up on Bigg Boss 16. Her charisma, screen presence, and strong fan base make her a fitting choice for the next Naagin.

The franchise has a legacy of featuring strong female leads—Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti, Nia Sharma, Surbhi Chandna, and Tejasswi Prakash—each of whom left a lasting impact on the show’s TRPs and pop culture relevance.

Social Media Roars in Support

Though no promo featuring Priyanka has dropped yet, the show’s teaser was released by the channel on August 24, confirming Naagin 7 is officially in development.

As news of Priyanka’s potential casting spread, fans poured in their excitement on social platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Comments ranged from, “Welcome Priyanka 🐍” to “She is so talented as an actress… most suitable for the lead role of Naagin 7.”

A Cult Franchise That Keeps Evolving

First launched in 2015 by Balaji Telefilms, Naagin quickly cemented itself as one of Indian television’s most-watched fantasy dramas. With its unique blend of myth, magic, and melodrama, the series reinvented the supernatural genre for desi audiences.

Each season of Naagin introduces a new storyline and lead, a formula that has helped sustain interest and high TRPs. The sixth season, led by Tejasswi Prakash, wrapped up in July 2023 after a successful run.

With Priyanka likely stepping into this powerful and mystical role, expectations for Naagin 7 are sky-high. As fans await confirmation, one thing is clear—this serpent saga is far from losing its charm.