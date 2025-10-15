Pankaj Dheer Was First Cast As Arjun In Mahabharat But Lost The Role Over One Choice

Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, remembered fondly for portraying Karna in B.R. Chopra’s legendary 1988 television series Mahabharat, passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer. Known for his towering screen presence and commanding dialogue delivery, Dheer carved a special place in the hearts of audiences. But not many know that he was originally offered the role of Arjun before destiny led him to Karna — a decision that changed his life forever.

When Pankaj Dheer almost played Arjun

In a 2023 interview with Lehren, the late actor revealed how his journey with Mahabharat began on a very different note. He recalled, “Sabko laga ki main Arjun bohot achcha lagunga toh inhoney kaha aap Arjun ban jaiye. Haath milaya contract ban gayi. 2-3 mahine main Arjun banke ghumta raha, aur fir teesre mahine Chopra saab ne mujhe bulaya aur kaha ki baat ye hain tumhe Brihannala ka role karna hoga toh usme tumhe mooch katni hogi. Toh maine kaha ye nahi kar sakta main.”

The actor said he refused to shave his trademark moustache, explaining that it was a matter of aesthetics and identity.

How destiny made him Karna

Dheer continued, “Maine kaha ki mera face ka balance aisa hain ki agar maine mooch nikal li toh woh achcha nahi lagega. Toh woh kehne lage ki tum actor ho, ek mooch ke chakkar me itna bada… but maine kaha ki main mooch nahi katunga. Toh bohot disappoint huye woh aur meri bewakoofi thi uss waqt, toh unhone mujhe nikal diya office se… 6 mahine tak nikal diya gaya. Ab ye hota he destiny jab Chopra sab ne phir bulaya aur kaha, ‘Karna ka role karoge?’ Toh maine poocha, ‘Mooch toh nahi kaatni hogi?’ Unhone bola nahi aur maine bola karenge sir! Toh woh destiny thi ki mujhe Karna ka role milna tha.”

That twist of fate turned out to be a blessing. Dheer’s portrayal of Karna remains one of the most iconic in Indian television history, earning him immense admiration and recognition across generations.

Following Mahabharat, Pankaj Dheer’s popularity soared. He went on to appear in several hit films, including Sadak, Sanam Bewafa, and Aashik Awara, among others.

He is survived by his wife, Anita Dheer, and son Nikitin Dheer, who followed in his father’s footsteps and is also an actor.