Not Single! Abhishek Bajaj’s Wedding Pictures Leave Bigg Boss 19 Viewers Surprised

HomeEntertainmentTelevisionNot Single! Abhishek Bajaj’s Wedding Pictures Leave Bigg Boss 19 Viewers Surprised

Abhishek Bajaj's Bigg Boss 19 stint is overshadowed by revelations about his personal life. Reports surfaced claiming he married Akanksha Jindal in 2017 after a seven-year courtship.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 12:20 PM (IST)
Ever since Abhishek Bajaj entered the Bigg Boss 19 house, he has been in the spotlight for multiple reasons — from heated arguments with Kunickaa Sadanand to a major showdown with Nehal Chudasama. But now, ‘Humara Bajaj’ is making headlines for a completely different reason: his wedding.

Fans who assumed the 32-year-old actor was single were left stunned as his wedding photos surfaced online.

Is Abhishek Bajaj Married?

According to several online reports, Abhishek Bajaj married Akanksha Jindal eight years ago. The two reportedly met at a party, dated for seven years, and tied the knot in 2017 on a yacht near Mumbai’s Gateway of India.

However, it is now being speculated that Abhishek and Akanksha are no longer together. Details about their alleged separation — including the date and reason remain unknown.

 

Who Is Akanksha Jindal?

As per her Instagram profile, Akanksha Jindal is a digital creator focusing on lifestyle and travel content. With over 2 lakh followers, her bio mentions Delhi and Mumbai as her locations. She follows 282 people on Instagram but notably does not follow Abhishek Bajaj.

Who Is Abhishek Bajaj?

Abhishek Bajaj made his Bigg Boss 19 debut on the show’s premiere night, August 24. Before joining the reality show, he played superstar Ayaan Grover in Jubilee Talkies – Shohrat. Shiddat. Mohabbat. The actor has also appeared in Bollywood films such as Student of the Year 2, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and Babli Bouncer.

Abhishek Bajaj’s Fight With Amaal Mallik

In a recent Bigg Boss 19 episode, Abhishek Bajaj had a major argument with singer Amaal Mallik. It began when Abhishek decided to eat his meal while sitting on a sofa. Amaal asked him not to sit there as he uses it to sleep. Abhishek, however, refused to move, leading to a heated exchange.

During the fight, Amaal lashed out at Abhishek saying, “Us din isne mereko eliminate kiya maine isko ek bhi baar pucha ke kyun kia? Baar baar 100 bar puchna hai ke kyun kar rahe ho toh ghar jao, choodi peheno, saree bhi odh lo, bindi bhi laga lo."

 

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 12:20 PM (IST)
Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 19 Abhishek Bajaj
