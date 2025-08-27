Neil Bhatt And Aishwarya Sharma Spark Divorce Rumours After Solo Ganesh Chaturthi Post

Television actors and real-life couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have once again become the subject of separation rumours. On Wednesday, Aishwarya shared a series of photos from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on Instagram — but noticeably, Neil was missing from the festivities.

Aishwarya shares photos of Ganesh Chaturthi celebration alone

In the pictures, the actress was seen posing alone, and a separate Instagram Story revealed she was accompanied by her friend Ashna Kishore while bringing home Ganpati Bappa, further fuelling speculation.

Fans were quick to take to the comments section, questioning Neil’s absence. One user wrote, “Neil kahan hy 🙌🙌 Sachi mai divorce hogaya kya😮😮.” Another asked, “Why don’t you take pictures with Neil? Where is he and why is he not active on his insta account?” A third comment read, “Neil se divorce ho gya kya,” while someone else remarked, “Arrrrreah mam without your husband you are celebrating this holy festival where is Neil Sir and his family.”

Adding to the buzz, Neil and Aishwarya haven’t been seen together publicly for months and haven’t posted pictures as a couple since Holi this year. While Aishwarya remains active on social media, Neil has been largely absent, with his last Instagram update — a brand collaboration — dated July 16, 2025.

So far, neither Neil nor Aishwarya has commented on the ongoing divorce rumours.

Aishwarya’s past response to speculation

Back in June, Aishwarya indirectly addressed the rumours in a strongly-worded note shared on Instagram Stories, urging people to stop using her name for “negativity” and false narratives.

“I have been silent for a long time. Not because I am weak but because I have been protecting my peace. But the way some of you continue to write things I have never said, build narratives I have never endorsed and use my name for your own publicity without facts or accountability is deeply painful,” she wrote.

She further added, “Let me be clear: I have not given any interviews, statements or recordings. If you have any real proof, any message audio or video of me saying these things, show it stop spreading news in my name. My life is not your content. My silence is not your permission. Please remember just because someone is quiet doesn’t mean they have nothing to say it means they are choosing dignity over noise.”

About Neil and Aishwarya

Neil and Aishwarya first met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, where they played Virat Chavan and Pakhi. Their on-screen chemistry blossomed into a real-life romance, and the couple tied the knot in 2021. They went on to participate together in Smart Jodi and later appeared on Bigg Boss 17.