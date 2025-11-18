Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Manoj Bajpayee Gets Amitabh Bachchan To Recite Harivansh Rai Bachchan's Poem On KBC 17

Manoj Bajpayee Gets Amitabh Bachchan To Recite Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s Poem On KBC 17

Manoj Bajpayee’s appearance on KBC 17 with Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharib Hashmi features Amitabh Bachchan reciting Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s poem and a fun Bhojpuri twist on the Deewaar dialogue.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 12:28 PM (IST)
Actor Manoj Bajpayee’s appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 turned into a delightful ride of nostalgia, poetry and playful banter as he shared the hot seat with his The Family Man 3 co-stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharib Hashmi. A newly released promo from the episode has taken social media by storm, thanks to a heartwarming exchange between Bajpayee and host Amitabh Bachchan.

Manoj Recalls a Memorable Moment From the Sets of Aarakshan

During the episode, Bajpayee narrated an anecdote from the shoot of their 2011 film Aarakshan. He revealed that he was casually reciting lines from Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s celebrated poem “Jo beet gayi so baat gayi”, unaware that Amitabh Bachchan was nearby.

Bajpayee recalled that upon hearing the poem being recited incorrectly, Big B gently corrected him, urging him to say it the right way. This memory, shared on the KBC stage, set the tone for what followed.

Amitabh Bachchan Recites the Poem On-Air

At Manoj’s request, Amitabh Bachchan went on to recite the poem himself — a moment that instantly moved the audience.

Amitabh Bachchan was heard saying:

"Jo beet gayi so baat gayi !

Jeevan mein ek sitara tha,

mana, wo behad pyara tha,

wah doob gaya toh doob gaya

amber ke aanan ko dekho

kitne iske taare toote

kitne iske pyare chhoote

jo chhoot gaye phir kahan mile,

par bolo toote taron par

kab amber shok manata hai

Jo beet gayi so baat gayi."

The promo shared by the makers carried the caption: "Dekhiye Kaun Banega Crorepati Mon-Fri raat 9 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision and Sony LIV par. [KBC, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan, KBC 2025] (sic)."

Bhojpuri Spin on the Iconic Deewaar Dialogue

In another glimpse from the episode, Bajpayee delivered Amitabh Bachchan’s legendary Deewaar dialogue in Bhojpuri:

"Ae Peter, te ohne khoje hamare ke, hum ae ne baithal bane."

Amitabh responded with his own humorous version: "Ae dekha lalva, jha Khade ho vha tareke se khade raho, ae Police station hain jano, tohre baap ka ghar nahi hain."

The playful energy between the actors left fans eagerly waiting for the full episode.

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 12:28 PM (IST)
Amitabh Bachchan Manoj Bajpayee Kaun Banega Crorepati Sharib Hashmi Jaideep Ahlawat The Family Man 3 KBC 17
Embed widget