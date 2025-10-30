Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kratika Sengar Remembers Late Father-in-Law Pankaj Dheer: 'You Weren’t Just My Father-in-Law...'

Actress Kratika Sengar shared an emotional tribute to her late father-in-law, veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, remembering his unconditional love and support.

By : IANS | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 04:00 PM (IST)
 Television actress Kratika Sengar penned an emotional note in memory of her late father-in-law, veteran actor Pankaj Dheer.

In her heartfelt post, the actress reflected on their close bond, recalling how he always treated her like a daughter rather than a daughter-in-law. She shared touching memories of their time together, expressing deep love, gratitude, and the void his absence has left in her life. On Thursday, Kratika posted a sweet throwback image of her with Pankaj Dheer.

In her heartfelt caption, she wrote, “You never liked the word in-laws — you’d always say, “She’s my daughter,” and that’s exactly how you treated me. You’d often ask with that familiar twinkle in your eyes, “Who’s the best girl in the world?” and I’d smile and say, “Mee!”

“I was always shy to say I love you dad, but you never stopped until I said it with ease — that was your way of wrapping me in love. You weren’t just my father-in-law; you were my Dad, my friend, my safe place. We’d talk for hours about everything and nothing, and now the silence feels so heavy without you. Thankyou for loving Devika the way you did- she will always remember you as her Bestest DAADU. I LOVE YOU DAD.”

Kratika Sengar Dheer is the wife of actor Nikitin Dheer. The couple got married on September 3, 2014.

‘Mahabharat’ actor Pankaj Dheer died on 15 October after a long battle against cancer. He was 68. He had recently undergone surgery as part of his treatment. On October 17, members of the Indian film and television fraternity gathered in Mumbai to pay their final respects to the late actor. The Dheer family organised a prayer meet, which was attended by several industry friends and colleagues who came together to remember his remarkable journey and lasting legacy in Hindi cinema.

Published at : 30 Oct 2025 04:00 PM (IST)
