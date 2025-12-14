Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati season 17 has been a witness to several precious moments.

During the latest episode of the reality game show, when a contestant confessed that “she wants a guy like Sidharth Malhotra to marry her”, Sidharth decided to fulfill her wish partly by surprising her with a heartwarming video call.

When Sidharth was informed that the contestant is a huge fan of his and even wishes to marry a guy like him, the 'Shershaah' actor, reacting in his own witty manner, told Big B, “I must say, inka taste bohot achha hai”.

Sid signed off by sharing his best wishes with the contestant for the game, along with her journey from single to being married.

"Kaun Banega Crorepati" is full of such fun moments between the contestants and Amitabh.

During the recent episode of the game show, one of the contestants, named Subhash Kumar, flaunted his incredible mimicry skills on the hot seat, which even left Big B in split.

The contestant Subhash urged Amitabh and the audience to imagine an alternate reality of "Kaun Banega Crorepati", where the show is being hosted by actor Nana Patekar and Sunny Deol is on the hot seat as the contestant.

Mimicking Nana Patekar’s voice with utmost ease, the contestant was heard saying, "Aey KBC, tum geet ho, sangeet ho, sapna ho, mauka ho, apna ho, chauka ho… arey kaise bataun tum mere liye kya ho". Along with the voice, he maintained Nana Patekar's mannerism perfectly.

Keeping the momentum going, Subhash made a swift switch to Sunny Deol’s iconic style. Sharing Sunny's response to Nana Patekar, he added, "KBC aapke liye zindabad tha, zindabad hai aur zindabad rahega!", referring to Sunny's iconic dialogue from "Gadar".

This impromptu mimicry left Big B laughing.

