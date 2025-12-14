Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionKBC 17: Sidharth Malhotra Reacts To Fan’s Marriage Wish, Nana Patekar–Sunny Deol Mimicry Cracks Up Amitabh Bachchan

KBC 17: Sidharth Malhotra Reacts To Fan’s Marriage Wish, Nana Patekar–Sunny Deol Mimicry Cracks Up Amitabh Bachchan

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 delivers heartwarming moments as Sidharth Malhotra surprises a fan via video call, while a contestant’s Nana Patekar and Sunny Deol mimicry leaves Amitabh Bachchan laughing

By : IANS | Updated at : 14 Dec 2025 05:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati season 17 has been a witness to several precious moments.

During the latest episode of the reality game show, when a contestant confessed that “she wants a guy like Sidharth Malhotra to marry her”, Sidharth decided to fulfill her wish partly by surprising her with a heartwarming video call.

When Sidharth was informed that the contestant is a huge fan of his and even wishes to marry a guy like him, the 'Shershaah' actor, reacting in his own witty manner, told Big B, “I must say, inka taste bohot achha hai”.

Sid signed off by sharing his best wishes with the contestant for the game, along with her journey from single to being married.

"Kaun Banega Crorepati" is full of such fun moments between the contestants and Amitabh.

During the recent episode of the game show, one of the contestants, named Subhash Kumar, flaunted his incredible mimicry skills on the hot seat, which even left Big B in split.

The contestant Subhash urged Amitabh and the audience to imagine an alternate reality of "Kaun Banega Crorepati", where the show is being hosted by actor Nana Patekar and Sunny Deol is on the hot seat as the contestant.

Mimicking Nana Patekar’s voice with utmost ease, the contestant was heard saying, "Aey KBC, tum geet ho, sangeet ho, sapna ho, mauka ho, apna ho, chauka ho… arey kaise bataun tum mere liye kya ho". Along with the voice, he maintained Nana Patekar's mannerism perfectly.

Keeping the momentum going, Subhash made a swift switch to Sunny Deol’s iconic style. Sharing Sunny's response to Nana Patekar, he added, "KBC aapke liye zindabad tha, zindabad hai aur zindabad rahega!", referring to Sunny's iconic dialogue from "Gadar".

This impromptu mimicry left Big B laughing.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 14 Dec 2025 05:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 Amitabh Bachchan KBC KBC 17 Latest Episode Sidharth Malhotra KBC Sunny Deol Dialogue KBC
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Australia: 10 Dead In Shooting At Jewish Religious Event On Sydney’s Bondi Beach
Australia: 10 Dead In Shooting At Jewish Religious Event On Sydney’s Bondi Beach
World
Israeli President Calls Sydney Shooting ‘Cruel Attack on Jews’, Urges Action Against Antisemitism
Israeli President Calls Sydney Shooting ‘Cruel Attack on Jews’, Urges Action Against Antisemitism
News
One Week After Deadly Goa Fire, Club Owners Luthra Brothers Likely To Be Deported Today
One Week After Deadly Goa Fire, Club Owners Luthra Brothers Likely To Be Deported Today
India
Messi India Tour Organiser Denied Bail, Sent To 14-Day Police Custody Over Kolkata Stadium Chaos
Messi India Tour Organiser Denied Bail, Sent To 14-Day Police Custody Over Kolkata Chaos
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP Questions Congress Over Vote Theft Claims, Demands Proof
Air Pollution: Dense Fog Triggers Multiple Road Accidents in Greater Noida and Rewari
Banaskantha Violence: Mob Attacks Forest Team, 47 Cops and Officials Injured
Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi Turns Gas Chamber as AQI Crosses 550, GRAP-IV Restrictions Enforced Across NCR
Breaking: ED Busts UP Cough Syrup Smuggling Network, ₹400 Crore Fake Firms Scam Uncovered
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget