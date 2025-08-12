KBC 17: Amitabh Bachchan Welcomes Col Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika

KBC 17: The seventeenth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, returned with a special episode dedicated to Independence Day. The show featured a remarkable lineup of guests from the Indian Armed Forces, including Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, and Commander Prerna Deosthalee. Sony Entertainment Television offered fans an exclusive sneak peek into the episode via Instagram on Tuesday.

Col Sofiya Qureshi on KBC 17

The teaser begins with Col Sofiya Qureshi seated on the iconic hot seat alongside Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Commander Prerna Deosthalee. Speaking candidly to Amitabh Bachchan, Col Sofiya shed light on the necessity of Operation Sindoor, stating, “Pakistan yeh karta chala araha hai. Toh jawab dena banta tha sir. Isiliye Operation Sindoor ko plan kiya gaya (Pakistan has been doing this. So a response was necessary. So Operation Sindoor was planned).” Amitabh listened intently and acknowledged her statement with a nod.

Following this, the trio introduced themselves, expressing their pride in appearing on the show as part of the nation’s Independence Day celebrations. The atmosphere charged with patriotism, Amitabh initiated a chant, “Bharat Mata ki,” to which the audience enthusiastically responded, “Jai.” The clip concludes with Amitabh walking towards the hot seat accompanied by the three decorated officers.

Sony TV shared the video with the caption: “This 15th August, KBC Hosts Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh & Commander Prerna Deosthalee in its Independence Day Maha Utsav Special Episode. Dekhiye Kaun Banega Crorepati ka Independence Day Maha Utsav special episode 15th August raat 9 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision and Sony LIV par.” The post also tagged official accounts of the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy.

Operation Sindoor and India-Pakistan tensions

Col Sofiya and Wing Commander Vyomika were prominent figures during media briefings about Operation Sindoor, a military operation launched in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack in early May 2025. This action triggered a brief four-day confrontation between India and Pakistan, which ceased after both sides reached an understanding on May 10.

The operation involved targeted strikes on terrorist camps across nine locations in Pakistan. During the nights of May 8 and 9, the Indian Army successfully thwarted multiple drone incursions launched by Pakistan along the western border and the volatile Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.