As the iconic quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) returns with its 17th season, megastar Amitabh Bachchan opened up about his mixed emotions: nervousness and excitement, on stepping back onto the legendary set. The show, which premieres on August 11, has once again sparked anticipation across the country.

Amitabh Bachchan Begins Shooting KBC 17

Writing in his personal blog, the legendary actor described how he still experiences butterflies before the first shoot day, even after years of hosting the show.

“At work .. early rise , early work .. first day of KBC new season .. and as always .. the nerves .. the shaking knees the apprehension (sic),” Amitabh shared.

The 81-year-old superstar credited the vibrant energy of the audience and contestants for keeping the spirit of the show alive.

“The contestants and the audience in the great KBC floor make all the difference... they are so we are .. Truly .. So to them all .. my wishes and prayers (sic),” he wrote.

New Season, New Campaign

Ahead of the premiere, Sony Entertainment Television launched the campaign for KBC Season 17, titled ‘Jahaan Akal Hai, Wahaan Akad Hai’. The campaign reflects the rising confidence and knowledge-driven ambition of modern India. It aims to celebrate how intellect is shaping aspirations and instilling pride across the country.

A Celebration of Knowledge and Confidence

In a prior statement, Bachchan reflected on the core essence of the show, saying: “Kaun Banega Crorepati has always stood as a celebration of knowledge and the quiet pride that comes with it.”

He added: “This year’s campaign, ‘Jahan Akal Hai, Wahan Akad Hai’, captures that sentiment beautifully and encourages people to take pride in their intellect and to walk tall with the confidence that comes from truly knowing."

A Legacy That Continues to Inspire

Kaun Banega Crorepati is the official Hindi adaptation of the internationally renowned quiz show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Amitabh Bachchan has served as the face of the show since its inception in 2000, except for the third season, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

Contestants are challenged with multiple-choice questions, supported by lifelines, as they strive to win the coveted cash prize. Over the years, KBC has evolved into more than just a quiz show—it's become a platform of dreams, intellect, and emotional storytelling.