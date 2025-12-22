He Rejected Marriage For KBC! Mitkumar Thakrar’s 25-Year Wait Leaves Amitabh Bachchan Laughing

Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, will see contestant Mitkumar Thakrar revealing that he did not get married because of KBC, leaving the audience and Big B surprised.

Thakrar mentioned that he had decided to first appear on the hot seat and only then get married. “I have been waiting and trying to come to KBC as a contestant for 25 years,” said Mitkumar.

“I had received a marriage proposal 25 years ago, but I told her that first I would want to sit on the hot seat of KBC, then I will sit on the horse as a groom.” To this, an amused Amitabh questioned him over the marriage proposal and that even she must be waiting for 25 years now.

To this, Thakrar said, “Sir, unki toh shaddi hogayi kabki (Sir, she got married long ago.)” This revelation made Amitabh and the audience burst out into laughter.

The magic of KBC has been casting its spell on audiences ever since it first aired in 2000.

Recently, actress Ananya Panday, who arrived on the show to promote her upcoming movie Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, alongside Kartik Aaryan, revealed how her family has been obsessed with KBC ever since it first aired 25 years ago.

Ananya revealed, “When my grandparents come from Delhi, we have a special ritual at home that from Monday to Friday, we sit with them and watch KBC. The whole family sits together and watches the show. ” Big B chimes, “and when they leave?”

Ananya says, “No, I watch it.” Further to her chat with Big B, she also revealed, “I think it wasn't just my dream; it was the collective dream of the Panday family that at least one person should go to Kaun Banega Crorepati, and luckily, I was the first, and I made it.”

Talking about Tu Meri Main Tera, the movie is all set for a Christmas release on December 25.

