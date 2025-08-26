Television star Gaurav Khanna, best known for his role in Anupamaa, has sparked curiosity with his recent comments about being the highest-paid contestant on Bigg Boss 19. The actor, who entered Salman Khan’s reality show on August 24, addressed the speculation with a cheeky remark during a recent interview.

Gaurav Reacts to Paycheck Speculation

When asked about reports claiming he is the top earner among the contestants, Khanna chose not to confirm or deny directly but teased, “It can be a rumour, or maybe not. People say a lot of things, and I don’t believe in hearsay. Also, I never judge an actor by the pay cheque he or she gets. It’s all about what you get on the table.”

He added that discussions around finances are not his priority. “I don’t even know who the contestants are, and we also don’t discuss money. So people can say whatever they want to say. My aim is to just do well in this season,” Khanna explained.

‘Not Doing Bigg Boss for Financial Stability’

The actor also made it clear that his decision to join the show is not financially motivated. “I’m not doing this show for financial stability. I’m doing it to understand what sort of person I am. As an actor, I like to have different experiences. I will meet so many characters inside Bigg Boss. Imagine the amount of subconscious learning which I will get as an actor,” he said.

According to Khanna, the exposure and experience gained inside the Bigg Boss house will help him portray diverse roles in the future. “I mean, it’s a win-win for me in that scenario,” he added.

Star-Studded Line-Up of Bigg Boss 19

Alongside Gaurav Khanna, the new season of Bigg Boss has brought together several familiar faces. The lineup includes Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, Natalia Janoszek, Amaan Mallik, Kunickaa Sadanand, Nehal Chudasama, Zeeshan Quadri, Pranit More, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Mridul Tiwari, and Baseer Ali. With such a mix of personalities, the season promises drama, entertainment, and plenty of headline-making moments.