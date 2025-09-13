'Control Freak!': Farah Khan Calls Out Kunickaa Sadanand In Weekend Ka Vaar Episode

This weekend, Bigg Boss 19 is set for a twist as Farah Khan steps in to host the popular ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode in place of Salman Khan. Known for her candid style, Farah is bringing her own flair to the show—and she’s not holding back!

Farah Khan Schools Kunickaa Sadanand

In the promos released by the makers, Farah is seen taking Kunickaa Sadanand to task over her conduct in the house. She specifically calls her out for being overly “bossy” and disrespectful toward fellow contestants.

The promo begins with Farah confronting Kunickaa for taking food from Zeishan’s plate and then putting it back. “Kunickaa ji, ye jo aapka ghar mein aake rawaiya hai—kisi ke plate se aapne khana nikaalke wapas rakha, this is a shocker for us,” Farah says sternly.

Calling Out Disrespectful Comments

Farah further criticizes Kunickaa for making disparaging remarks about Tanya Mittal’s upbringing. She firmly states, “Aap direct logon ki parvarish par chali jaati hai… that is very wrong. Hamara yaa kisi ka haq nahi banta hai uss par tokna. Aapko lagta hai aap kabhi galat jaati hain nahi. And you are becoming a control freak.”

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi Join the Fun

The upcoming episode will also feature Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, who will appear on the show to promote their much-awaited film Jolly LLB 3.

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants and Telecast Details

Along with Kunickaa Sadanand, this season’s contestants include Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur, Tanya Mittal, and Amaal Mallik—all competing for the coveted trophy.

Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm before its television telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.