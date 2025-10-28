UPSC Aspirant Murder: Forensics Student Amrita Was Estranged From Family Since 2024

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Amrita Chauhan, a 21-year-old forensic science student accused of murdering her live-in partner, had been disowned by her family over a year before the crime.

Her parents publicly declared on July 8, 2024, that they were severing all ties with her, India Today reported. A copy of the notice has since been submitted in court as documentary evidence.

From Accidental Fire to Planned Murder

The revelation adds a new dimension to the murder of UPSC aspirant Ramkesh Meena, whose charred remains were recovered from a burnt apartment in north Delhi’s Gandhi Vihar earlier this month. What initially appeared to be an accidental fire was later found to be a calculated killing, allegedly planned by Amrita, her former boyfriend Sumit Kashyap, and his friend Sandeep Kumar—both residents of Moradabad.

Relationship Turns Hostile Over Private Videos

Police said Amrita, a BSc Forensic Science student, had been living with Meena since May. Their relationship deteriorated when she discovered that Meena had secretly recorded her private videos and refused to delete them despite her repeated pleas. Feeling humiliated and enraged, Amrita turned to her ex-boyfriend Sumit, who agreed to help “teach him a lesson” and enlisted his friend Sandeep.

CCTV Footage Exposes Sequence of Events

According to investigators, the trio travelled from Moradabad to Delhi on the night of October 5–6. CCTV footage captured two masked men entering Meena’s building, followed by a woman identified later as Amrita. Around 2:57 am, she and one of the men were seen leaving the premises. Moments later, a powerful explosion ripped through the flat, engulfing it in flames.

Murder Disguised as Fire Accident

The Delhi Police later determined that the explosion was staged to conceal the murder. “The accused strangled Meena, poured ghee, oil, and alcohol on his body, and then opened the gas cylinder valve to trigger the fire. They locked the flat from inside through a small hole in the gate to make it look accidental,” said DCP (North) Raja Banthia.

He added that Amrita’s forensics training enabled her to plan the cover-up and attempt to mislead investigators.

Digital Trail Leads to Arrests

Initially treated as an air-conditioner blast, the case took a turn after burn patterns and CCTV evidence raised suspicions. Amrita’s phone location and call records placed her at the scene, leading to her arrest on October 18. During interrogation, she confessed to the crime, detailing how she and her accomplices killed Meena and set the flat on fire.

Police subsequently arrested Sumit on October 21 and Sandeep on October 23, recovering a hard disk, a trolley bag, two mobile phones, and Meena’s shirt from their possession.

‘Fascinated by Crime Shows,’ Say Investigators

Investigators said Amrita’s fascination with crime web series, coupled with her forensic science training, gave her misplaced confidence in executing what she believed would be a flawless murder. However, her digital trail and confession dismantled that illusion.

Family Declines to Comment

Amrita’s family has declined to comment on the case, reiterating that they had severed all ties with her long before the murder took place.