HomeNewsWorldNetanyahu Orders ‘Forceful Strikes’ In Gaza, Accusing Hamas Of Breaching Ceasefire

Netanyahu Orders 'Forceful Strikes' In Gaza, Accusing Hamas Of Breaching Ceasefire

Hamas postponed the handover, citing Israeli violations and warning escalation hinders body recovery. This threatens the fragile truce amid mutual blame and fears of renewed conflict.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 10:35 PM (IST)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday ordered the military to carry out “forceful strikes” in the Gaza Strip, accusing Hamas of violating the ongoing ceasefire agreement.

The escalation comes amid renewed tension following reports that Hamas fired on Israeli forces in southern Gaza and allegedly returned remains that Israel said belonged to a hostage whose body had already been recovered earlier.

Escalation Follows Ceasefire Strain

Minutes after Netanyahu’s order, Hamas announced it would postpone the handover of another hostage’s body that was scheduled for Tuesday evening.

“We will postpone the handover that was scheduled for today due to the occupation’s violations,” the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s armed wing, said in a statement. The group warned that any Israeli “escalation will hinder the search, excavation, and recovery of the bodies.”

According to the Associated Press, Israeli troops came under fire in Rafah, southern Gaza, earlier on Tuesday. The military returned fire following the attack, an Israeli official said.

Fragile Truce Under Threat

The latest flare-up threatens to unravel the fragile truce between Israel and Hamas, which has seen intermittent pauses in fighting as part of negotiations for hostage exchanges and humanitarian aid deliveries.

Netanyahu’s directive signals a hardening stance from Israel, as both sides continue to trade blame over ceasefire violations and stalled handovers of hostages’ remains.

There has been no immediate comment from mediators or international bodies involved in maintaining the ceasefire, but the latest developments have raised fears of a renewed round of hostilities in the war-battered enclave.

Published at : 28 Oct 2025 10:35 PM (IST)
Benjamin Netanyahu GaZa Israel Hamas War
