HomeCitiesDelhi Shocker: Woman Murders Partner Over Hard Disk, Obscene Videos of 15 Other Women Found

Delhi Shocker: Woman Murders Partner Over Hard Disk, Obscene Videos of 15 Other Women Found

The killers’ plan unravelled after CCTV footage showed two masked men entering the building, followed later by a man and a woman, identified as Amrita.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 07:55 PM (IST)
A hard disk linked to the shocking murder of a 32-year-old civil services aspirant in north Delhi earlier this month has revealed disturbing evidence. The hard disk contained private visuals of at least 15 women, police have revealed, suggesting that he had an obsession with recording such content, a fixation that ultimately led to his death. The charred body of Ram Kesh Meena was discovered on 6 October in his Timarpur flat following a massive blaze. What first appeared to be an accident soon unfolded into a chilling tale of betrayal, revenge, and obsession.

The Murder & The Cover-Up

According to police, Ram Kesh’s live-in partner, Amrita Chauhan, her ex-boyfriend Sumit Kashyap, and their mutual friend Sandeep Kumar were arrested three weeks after the incident for allegedly murdering him and staging the fire to make it appear accidental. Amrita reportedly confessed that she plotted the killing because Ram Kesh had recorded her private videos and refused to delete them. The hard drive, which she sought to retrieve, has since revealed similar content involving several other women, apparently stored without consent.

Investigations found that on the night of 5 October, Sumit and Sandeep assaulted and strangled Ram Kesh before pouring oil, ghee and wine on his body to fuel the flames. Sumit placed a gas cylinder near his head, turned the knob to fill the room with gas, and ignited it using a lighter. They fled after stealing his laptops, the hard disk and other valuables.

How The Killers Were Caught

The killers’ plan unravelled after CCTV footage showed two masked men entering the building, followed later by a man and a woman, identified as Amrita. Her phone was switched off after the incident, but she was arrested on 18 October, followed by Sumit and Sandeep on 21 and 23 October respectively.

Amrita, a 21-year-old forensic science student, allegedly used her technical knowledge to erase clues. Police confirmed that explicit visuals of at least 15 women were recovered from the seized hard disk. Recording or sharing such material without consent is a criminal offence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, which classify it as voyeurism and carry prison terms of up to seven years.

Published at : 28 Oct 2025 07:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
DELHI NEWS Timarpur Murder UPSC Aspirant
