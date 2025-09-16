Disha Vakani’s Priorities Have Changed: Why The Actress Won’t Be Back On TMKOC

For over seven years, fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) have been eagerly waiting for the return of the beloved character Dayaben, portrayed by Disha Vakani. However, it now appears that the wait might never end.

Recently, Disha’s real-life and on-screen brother, Mayur Vakani, shed light on why the actress has stayed away from the show and revealed that she is completely focused on her family life.

Why Disha Vakani Is Not Returning To TMKOC?

Talking to ETimes, Mayur Vakani, who plays Sundar in the show, spoke fondly about his sister’s journey as an actress and a mother.

“I have seen her journey closely since I am two years older than her. One thing I’ve realised is that when you perform with honesty and belief, God’s blessings follow. She truly is blessed, but along with that, she has also worked extremely hard. That is why people have showered so much love on her as Daya,” he said.

He further added, “My father always taught me the right way—that even in life, we are actors. Whatever role we are given, we should perform it sincerely. We still follow his teachings. Currently, she is playing the role of a mother in real life and she is performing that role with full dedication. I truly believe this was always in my sister’s mind too.”

Asit Modi Confirms Disha’s Exit from TMKOC

Disha Vakani, who became a household name as Dayaben, took maternity leave in 2018 and never returned to the show. A few months ago, TMKOC’s creator Asit Modi spoke to News18 Showsha and confirmed that Disha is unlikely to return.

“It is difficult for her now (to return to the show). For women, life changes after marriage. Working with small children and managing the house is really a bit difficult for them. But I am still positive. I feel somewhere that god will do a miracle and she will return. If she comes, then it will be a good thing. If for some reason she does not come, then I will have to bring another Dayaben for the show,” he shared.

TMKOC Continues Its Successful Run

Despite Dayaben’s absence, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah remains one of the longest-running and most-loved shows on Indian television. Recently completing 4,500 episodes, the sitcom has managed to stay relevant, adapting to changing times and expanding its focus beyond a single character to the lives and challenges of the entire Gokuldham Society.