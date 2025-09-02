Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan’s Most Unforgettable Weekend Ka Vaar Showdowns Over the Years

The first Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 19 has kicked off with a bang, and fans are already buzzing with excitement. Over the years, Salman Khan has transformed Weekend Ka Vaar from a simple contestant check-in into a rollercoaster of drama, laughter, tough love, and unforgettable moments. Here’s a look back at some of his most legendary moments:

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan slams Pranit More

The premiere Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 19 set the tone for an intense season. Salman Khan didn’t hold back when contestant Pranit More mocked him during a stand-up act inside the house. With his signature sharpness, Salman warned, “Don’t go beneath the belt,” making it clear that any form of disrespect toward the host would not be tolerated, immediately establishing authority and asserting control.

Bigg Boss 15: Abhijit Bichukle confrontation

Abhijit Bichukle’s arrogant attitude and abusive language became a point of contention in Bigg Boss 15. Salman didn’t hesitate to put him in his place, warning, “Mid-week aake nikal ke jaunga, baal pakad ke.” The moment showed Salman’s no-nonsense approach and his commitment to maintaining discipline in the house.

Bigg Boss 11: Zubair Khan reprimanded

Zubair Khan’s repeated abuse of female contestants in Bigg Boss 11 crossed all limits. Salman stepped in with a fierce warning: “Khuda kasam tereko kutta nahi banaya na toh mera naam Salman Khan nahi.” The reprimand left no room for misunderstanding, sending a strong message against any form of misconduct, particularly toward women.

Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra crosses line

When Paras Chhabra repeatedly crossed boundaries, Salman delivered one of his most memorable retorts: “Main aajaun kya apni pe?” Fans loved how Salman balanced authority with wit, showing that misbehavior would be met with both seriousness and a sharp sense of humor.

Bigg Boss 13: Salman cleans the house

In a shocking twist that left contestants embarrassed, Salman personally cleaned the kitchen and washrooms. This unexpected act wasn’t just about discipline—it showed responsibility and set a strong example for housemates on the importance of personal accountability.

Bigg Boss 10: Swami Om’s antics cut short

Swami Om’s antics went completely out of control in Bigg Boss 10, forcing Salman to intervene decisively. He made it clear that such behavior was unacceptable, ensuring the contestant was not even considered for the grand finale—a stern lesson in consequences.

Bigg Boss 10: Priyanka Jagga evicted

Priyanka Jagga’s abusive conduct toward housemates and disrespectful attitude left Salman with no choice but to take strict action. Asking her to leave immediately, he reinforced the idea that the Bigg Boss house has zero tolerance for disrespectful behavior.

Bigg Boss 6: Imam Siddiqui clash

Imam Siddiqui attempted to disrupt the flow by interrupting Salman and even claimed credit for Shah Rukh Khan’s fame. Salman’s furious response delivered a reality check that fans still remember vividly, proving that the host’s authority is absolute and unchallengeable.

As Bigg Boss 19 unfolds, fans can't wait to see which Salman will dominate—the strict disciplinarian, the emotional mentor, or the entertainer who keeps everyone laughing.

