The drama inside the Bigg Boss 19 house intensified in the latest episode as a fiery exchange between contestants Kunickaa Sadanand and Farrhana Bhatt left housemates stunned and social media buzzing.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 01:12 PM (IST)
The drama inside the Bigg Boss 19 house intensified in the latest episode as a fiery exchange between contestants Kunickaa Sadanand and Farrhana Bhatt left housemates stunned and social media buzzing. The fight, marked by a string of personal attacks and derogatory remarks, has sparked debate among fans about the conduct of contestants this season.

Farrhana’s comment on Neelam triggers chaos

The incident unfolded when Zeishan Quadri and Neelam got into a tense discussion that was verging on a heated argument. Farrhana stepped in, which didn’t sit well with Neelam, who asked her to stay out of the conversation. Offended, Farrhana lashed out, calling Neelam a “lady worth Rs 2 rupees.”

Neelam, already feeling unwell, broke down in tears over the insult and shared her pain with Kunickaa Sadanand.

Kunickaa confronts Farrhana, faces backlash

Kunickaa, angered by Farrhana’s language, confronted her. But Farrhana was in no mood to back down. In a shocking twist, she hurled the same insult at Kunickaa, calling her “worth Rs 2 rupees.”

The argument escalated when Farrhana dragged Kunickaa’s children into the fight, saying they should be ashamed of their mother for her appearance on national television. Her comments provoked a strong reaction from Kunickaa, who urged her to stay within limits.

Housemates intervene, tensions rise

Fellow contestants Zeishan, Baseer Ali, and Gaurav Khanna stepped in, advising Farrhana to watch her words. However, Farrhana refused to calm down, doubling down on her attacks and even labelling Kunickaa a “flop actress.”

Despite the barrage of insults, Kunickaa chose not to retaliate in kind and instead maintained her composure, refusing to stoop to the same level.

Viewers slam Farrhana’s remarks

The heated episode has stirred strong reactions outside the Bigg Boss house, with many fans calling out Farrhana’s comments as disrespectful and unnecessary. Social media users criticized the personal nature of her attacks, with some saying her conduct undermines the spirit of the show.

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 01:12 PM (IST)
Kunickaa Sadanand Bigg Boss 19 BB19
