Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Back On Track As Shivakumar Lifts Studio Ban

The makers of Bigg Boss Kannada 12 have received a significant relief after the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) ordered the closure of Vels Studio and Entertainment Ltd., citing non-compliance with environmental regulations. The shutdown had stalled production just ten days after the reality show premiered.

Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar Intervenes

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar stepped in to resolve the issue, directing officials to lift the seal on the property and allow the production team an opportunity to address the violations. Shivakumar, who had earlier inaugurated the Bigg Boss Kannada house at the same premises, emphasised the importance of employment and the need to provide a chance for rectification.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Shivakumar stated, “I have directed the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru South District to lift the seal on Jollywood premises in Bidadi, where Bigg Boss Kannada is being filmed. While environmental compliance remains a top priority, the studio will be given time to address violations in accordance with the norms set by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board.”

I have directed the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru South District to lift the seal on Jollywood premises in Bidadi, where Bigg Boss Kannada is being filmed.



Vels Studio Closure Impacted Show Telecast

Vels Studio, also known as Jolly Wood Studios and Adventures, is located in the Bidadi Industrial Area on Bengaluru’s outskirts. The closure order caused disruption to the telecast schedule, with Colors Kannada airing only a shortened episode on Tuesday and facing challenges in Wednesday’s broadcast due to limited footage.

Production Team Given Time to Rectify Violations

With the Deputy CM’s directive, organisers are optimistic that they will receive the necessary clearances by Thursday, allowing Bigg Boss Kannada 12 to resume regular telecasts from Friday. The studio now has time to rectify the environmental compliance issues highlighted by KSPCB, ensuring both the continuation of the popular reality show and adherence to regulatory norms.