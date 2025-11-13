Bigg Boss 19: YouTuber Mridul Tiwari Eliminated In Surprise Mid-Week Vote Ahead Of Finale

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBigg Boss 19: YouTuber Mridul Tiwari Eliminated In Surprise Mid-Week Vote Ahead Of Finale

YouTuber Mridul Tiwari’s Bigg Boss 19 journey ends in a shocking mid-week eviction. Find out how the surprise audience vote unfolded and what it means for the finale.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 09:04 AM (IST)
The drama inside the Bigg Boss 19 house has reached a fever pitch as YouTuber Mridul Tiwari became the latest contestant to be evicted in a shocking mid-week vote. Just days after a double elimination, the makers introduced another twist that left fans, and housemates, stunned.

This time, the eviction was carried out in a surprise live voting session inside the house itself. A group of audience members entered the Bigg Boss living room for a special captaincy task, where contestants had to pitch themselves to secure votes. While Gaurav Khanna and Shehbaz Badesha topped the ballot to become captaincy contenders, Mridul received the fewest votes and was asked to leave the house immediately.

Mridul Tiwari’s Rollercoaster Journey Comes to an End

Mridul’s stint on Bigg Boss 19 has been marked by highs and lows. The YouTuber initially entered through audience voting, defeating Shehbaz Badesha in a pre-season poll. Known for his soft-spoken nature, he gradually found his footing in the competitive environment.

However, Mridul’s time in the house wasn’t without controversy. He was reprimanded by host Salman Khan for making inappropriate remarks towards some female contestants. The incident prompted him to apologize on camera and change his approach. Over time, he grew closer to Gaurav Khanna, with their friendship often influencing group dynamics inside the house.

Salman’s weekend intervention also played a turning point in his journey, as the host offered him blunt feedback that left Mridul emotional yet more determined to improve his gameplay. Against the odds, he made it into the top 10 — a feat that even his critics acknowledged.

Finale Nears as Competition Heats Up

As Bigg Boss 19 inches closer to its grand finale on December 7, the stakes are higher than ever. With only a few weeks left, the atmosphere inside the house has turned increasingly tense. The very audience that once voted Mridul in has now voted him out, underscoring how unpredictable the game has become.

With frontrunners like Gaurav Khanna, Shehbaz Badesha, and others still in play, viewers can expect even more twists before the winner is crowned.

Published at : 13 Nov 2025 09:04 AM (IST)
Gaurav Khanna Salman Khan Bigg Boss Shehbaz Badesha Bigg Boss 19 Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Bigg Boss Finale 2024
