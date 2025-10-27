Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Faces Backlash For ‘Gaali Bakti Hai’ Remark On Farrhana Bhatt

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has landed in hot water after his comments about Bigg Boss 19 contestant Farrhana Bhatt during the weekend episode drew widespread criticism. The actor’s sarcastic remark—suggesting that Farrhana was “exactly the kind of daughter-in-law people want”—has been slammed online for being sexist and tone-deaf.

What Salman Khan said

The controversy began during a segment where contestant Ashnoor Kaur described Farrhana as “negative,” saying, “She’s spreading negativity in the house; I honestly don’t know how her journey outside will be.”

Salman then jumped into the conversation with a mocking comment about Farrhana’s aggressive attitude.

He said, “Jab inki baat shaadi vyah tak jaayegi toh gharwale puchenge ladki kaisi hai? Oh ho gaaliyan bakti hai, jhagde karti hai, plate todti hai, yahi bahu chahiye humko. Bache ki zindagi barbaad kardegi. Isi peace activist ki talaash thi humko aapne bache ke liye (When marriage talks begin, the family will ask what kind of girl she is. Oh, she abuses people, picks fights, breaks plates, yes, that’s the kind of daughter-in-law we want! She’ll ruin our son’s life. This is the peace activist we were looking for.)”

Social media outrage

The remark didn’t sit well with viewers, who accused the host of mocking women and reinforcing gender stereotypes.

One user wrote, “Salman’s comment on Farhana gave me the ick today… If it’s all just jokes, then why don’t they joke about the male contestants this way? Why are such comments always targeted at women? It was just lazy writing by the scriptwriters.”

Another echoed the sentiment, writing, “Exactly. I thought the same, what’s their obsession with Farhana’s rishta?” while a third commented, “MISOGYNY ON TOP.”

A user remarked, “Exactly I got so mad, like Salman Khan needs to look in the mirror bro, he himself is not marriage material.”

Another viewer pointed out, “Moreover felt ick for Ashnoor giggling and saying exactly. Wth. You act all feminist and women ain’t stereotypical, but when it comes to female bashing, she agrees. Total poser.”

More comments poured in, calling the statement “malicious” and “backward,” with one person saying, “These are misogynist men … they see women only as wives and daughters-in-law,” while another added, “I hate Salman for doing this to a girl.”

About Bigg Boss 19

The current season, titled Bigg Boss: Iss Baar Chalegi Gharwaloon Ki Sarkar, premiered on August 24 and streams on JioCinema, while also airing on Colors TV.

Hosted by Salman Khan, the show features contestants such as Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, Mridul, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, and Shehbaz Badesha competing for the trophy.

This week saw Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama exiting the house following the latest elimination round.