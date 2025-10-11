Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Confronts Tanya Mittal Over Sympathy Card Strategy

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Confronts Tanya Mittal Over Sympathy Card Strategy

Salman Khan calls out Tanya Mittal for playing the sympathy card on Bigg Boss 19, while housemates label wildcard entrant Malti Chahar a “red flag” in an intense Weekend Ka Vaar showdown.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 07:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, Salman Khan is set to confront housemate Tanya Mittal over her “center of attention” antics and use of the sympathy card.

Salman Khan's question to Tanya Mittal

A promo shared by the channel on Instagram teased the confrontation, captioned: “Tanya ke sympathy card strategy ko Salman ne kiya expose! Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par.”

In the clip, Salman asks Tanya directly, “Tanya, what is the reason for playing center of attraction and sympathy card?”

Tanya responds that she felt like crying, and that’s why she did.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Salman, however, dismisses her explanation, saying she tends to “make a mountain out of a mole.” He adds, “Okay, you feel like crying. The things that others find ordinary, they become a reason for you to cry.”

He also calls out Tanya for repeatedly threatening to stay silent, saying, “You keep threatening that I won't say anything now. You do whatever you want to do. It doesn't matter.”

Malti Chahar gets red flag from contestants

The episode will also feature housemates evaluating wildcard entrant Malti Chahar, with many declaring her a “red flag.”

In a promo, Salman points out that Malti entered mid-season and asks the housemates if her presence created insecurity. Nehal Chudasama hints at Tanya’s reaction.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Salman then asks whether Malti is a “green flag or a red flag.” Tanya replies, “Should I give her the whole thing (flags)? All the red flags belong to her.” Baseer criticizes Malti for giving only excuses, while Nehal labels her “unwilling, uncooperative” and assigns her a red flag. Farrhana adds that Malti seems to only seek confrontation.

Finally, Salman quips to Malti, “So Malti, before you came here, did you read your palm?”

The promo concluded with the caption: “Kya Malti hai gharwaalon ke liye cooperative ya hai woh red flag? Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par.”

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 07:33 PM (IST)
Advertisement

