Bollywood actor and lawyer Kunickaa Sadanand, currently in the spotlight as a contestant on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19, recently revealed candid details about her personal life that left co-contestants Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, and Mridul Tiwari surprised. Among her confessions, she spoke about her past alcohol addiction following a breakup and her journey through multiple relationships and marriages.

Kunickaa opens up about alcohol struggles

During a conversation with Mridul, Gaurav, and Pranit, Mridul asked Kunickaa about a bad habit she once had. She admitted, “Main drugs bilkul nahi karti, but ek time tha jab main bahot peeti thi, emotionally main bahot down thi, breakup ke baad. Main itna phool gayi thi baap re baap, aur dubbing karte waqt maine apne aap ko dekha baap re baap, ye main kya lag rahi hoon (I never did drugs, but there was a time when I drank a lot. I was emotionally very low after my breakup. I had gained so much weight—oh my God! When I saw myself during dubbing, I thought, what have I become!). I was too much into alcohol. I used to go to nightclubs and drink. My father always told me, ‘Never drink alcohol with someone else’s money.’”

She also recalled uncomfortable experiences on dinner dates, where companions would order expensive bottles of champagne — one costing ₹20,000 — only for her to later realise she had paid for it unknowingly. The experience made her decline future invitations, though she chose not to name the individual involved.

Kunickaa on her love life

When asked about her romantic history, Kunickaa revealed, “I have had two live-in relationships and four romances. Aur do shaadiyaan bhi. Matlab 60 ke umar tak theek hai (laughs) (And two marriages as well. I think that’s fine until the age of 60!)."

Mridul jokingly responded, “I just need this confidence in life.”

On dating actors, Kunickaa was candid, “No, never. I never dated any actor. With actors, the problem is that they love themselves too much. Woh apne aap ko bahot zyada pyaar karte hain, woh kisi aur ko kar hi nahi sakte pyaar, especially all the top actors. All the time they will be looking at their faces, in mirrors. Main kaisa dikh raha hoon? (They love themselves so much that they can’t love anyone else, especially the top actors. They’re always looking at their faces in the mirror, asking, ‘How am I looking?’)”

About Kunickaa Sadanand

Kunickaa has been married twice. Her first marriage was to Abhay Kothari, with whom she has a son. The marriage ended in separation, followed by an eight-year custody battle, which she eventually let go for her son’s well-being. Her second marriage to Vinay Lall also ended in divorce; the couple shares a son, Ayaan Lall.

She has previously admitted to a long-term live-in relationship with singer Kumar Sanu in the 1990s, which occurred while he was married. Her son Ayaan later described the relationship as toxic for his mother.