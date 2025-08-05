Bigg Boss 19: Rapper Raftaar In Talks To Join Salman Khan’s Reality Show

With Bigg Boss returning for its 19th season, anticipation around the final contestant lineup is reaching fever pitch. Now, fresh buzz suggests that rapper Raftaar may be one of the prominent faces entering the house this year.

According to a CNN-News18 Showsha report, Raftaar has been approached by the makers of the show. While nothing is official yet, sources reveal that the artist is “interested” and negotiations are currently underway.

Rapper Raftaar Could Add Star Power

A close source familiar with the casting process told News 18, “Yes, it is true. Rapper Raftaar was approached for the show. He looks interested but has not finalised his participation as of now. If he agrees to sign the contract, he will be seen in Bigg Boss 19."

Known for his unapologetic attitude and bold personality, Raftaar would bring a unique edge to the house, something the show has often capitalised on with controversial and opinionated contestants.

Bigg Boss 19 contestants list

Each season, Bigg Boss generates a wave of excitement with the suspense around its contestants. This year is no different. Reports suggest that over 45 celebrities have been contacted for potential participation.

Among the names making the rounds are:

Rati Pandey (Miley Jab Hum Tum)

Hunar Hali

Mr. Faisu

Dhanashree Verma

Sreeram Chandra

Meera Deosthale

Bhavika Sharma

Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid

Interestingly, former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Shailesh Lodha, Gurucharan Singh, and Jennifer Mistry have also reportedly been approached.

Robot No More? What’s Up With Habubu

Another quirky name previously doing the rounds was Habubu, a UAE-based robot speculated to join the house. But as per a report in The Indian Express, the idea may have been dropped from the final plans.

Whether it's viral influencers, television stars, or global music sensations, the casting for Bigg Boss 19 seems aimed at creating another drama-filled, unpredictable season.

Slated to premiere on August 24, 2025, on JioCinema and Colors TV, the show promises high-voltage entertainment, intense rivalries, and endless surprises—just the way fans like it.