Bigg Boss 19: Neelam Giri Blames Kunickaa Sadanand For 90% Of Fights In The House

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Neelam Giri has stepped into the spotlight, openly voicing her concerns about the ongoing fights inside the house. In a recent video shared by the reality show’s channel, the Bhojpuri actress was seen in conversation with Ashnoor Kaur, where she strongly criticised Kunickaa Sadanand’s behavior.

Neelam Giri vs Kunickaa Sadanand

Neelam pointed out how her mother-like figure in the house, Kunickaa, was wrong to drag Tanya’s mother into a task-related argument. “90% of all the issues that are happening in the house are because of Ma'am (Kunickaa Sadanand),” she told Ashnoor.

The actress further elaborated on her disappointment, explaining that Kunickaa has unrealistic expectations. Neelam claimed, “Kunickaa feels that every girl should just wake up in the morning, not brush, not have a bath or gym or do their work but immediately get to the kitchen and start working, and that too only according to her.” Neelam admitted she struggles to make Kunickaa realize that such behavior is unfair.

Tanya Mittal And Kunickaa Sadanand’s Clash

For context, the conflict dates back to a luxury budget task where Kunickaa and Tanya Mittal had a major fallout. During the task, Kunickaa crossed boundaries by dragging Tanya’s mother into the game, questioning her upbringing. The remark left Tanya shattered, leading her to break down on national television.

Housemates were quick to slam Kunickaa for her harsh comments, labeling her “mean” and “evil” for taking the fight to a personal level. Yet, Kunickaa defended her actions without remorse, stating she genuinely believes Tanya’s mother failed to teach her the right values.

Adding to the debate, singer Amaal Mallik was also seen taking a strong stand for his close friend Tanya in the latest episode, further intensifying the house drama.