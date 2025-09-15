Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar & Natalia Janoszek Evicted In First Double Elimination

Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar & Natalia Janoszek Evicted In First Double Elimination

Bigg Boss 19 kicks off with a surprise double eviction as Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia Janoszek exit the show. Fans react to the season’s first elimination twist.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 15 Sep 2025 09:56 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The latest season of Bigg Boss wasted no time in delivering shockwaves as two contestants — Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia Janoszek — were evicted in a dramatic double elimination during Sunday’s episode. The eliminations mark the first exit from the Salman Khan-hosted reality show’s 19th season, which premiered recently on Colors TV and JioHotstar.

Double Trouble: First Eviction Shakes Up the House

This week’s nominations featured Natalia Janoszek, Nagma Mirajkar, Mridul Tiwari, and Awez Darbar, all of whom landed in the danger zone after underperforming in the Nomination Task. In a surprising turn, both Nagma and Natalia were shown the door in the same episode, making it a double eviction twist that caught many fans off-guard.

Natalia, a Polish actor, struggled with communication in the Bigg Boss house due to the language barrier, although she formed a connection with Mridul Tiwari. On the other hand, Nagma Mirajkar, a well-known social media influencer, failed to make a significant impression during her time inside.

Social Media Split Over Eviction

Reactions online came in fast, with fans expressing mixed feelings about the decision. While some users believed the eviction was justified, others felt Nagma’s exit was premature.

"Both were not doing anything, both are not Bigg Boss material," read one user comment on Instagram.

"Wrong eviction. Fix it, Bigg Boss. Unfair decision," posted another.

"Nagma is better than Awez… Natalia expected," added a fan.

"Please bring back Nagma, it was unfair to Nagma," someone else pleaded.

Nagma, in an earlier interaction with India Today, had said: “I have never tapped into the TV audience. This is a chance for people to see me, and hopefully, they will follow my work even after the show. It will help me grow my reach and show my personality beyond social media."

What’s Next for Bigg Boss 19?

While Salman Khan was absent from this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar due to filming commitments for Battle of Galwan, Farah Khan stepped in as host. The season features a diverse lineup, including Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, and others.

Bigg Boss 19 airs daily at 10:30 PM on Colors TV, with early streaming at 9 PM on JioHotstar. With the first double eviction already in the books, the competition is clearly heating up faster than expected.

 

Published at : 15 Sep 2025 09:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar Bigg Boss 19 Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Salman Khan Bigg Boss 2025 Nagma Mirajkar Eviction Natalia Janoszek Bigg Boss
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Time For Being Soft Is Over': Trump After Indian Man Beheaded In Dallas
'Time For Being Soft Is Over': Trump After Indian Man Beheaded In Dallas
India
India-Russia Ties ‘Steadily Advancing’; Attempts To Disrupt Them ‘Destined To Fail,’ Says Moscow
India-Russia Ties ‘Steadily Advancing’; Attempts To Disrupt Them ‘Destined To Fail,’ Says Moscow
World
Starmer Vows Britain Will ‘Never Surrender’ To Far-Right Violence After Mass Protest
Starmer Vows Britain Will ‘Never Surrender’ To Far-Right Violence After Mass Protest
Cricket
IND vs PAK: India Crush Pakistan By 7 Wickets In Emotional Dubai Showdown
India Crush Pakistan By 7 Wickets In Emotional Dubai Showdown
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Wild Elephant Herd Enters Haridwar; Multiple Disturbing Incidents Reported Across States
Breaking: 12 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Taliban Attack In South Waziristan’s Badar Gali
Breaking: Bolero Falls Into River In Rajasthan; Smuggling, Rescues And Political Protests Unfold
Breaking: Bolero Falls In River In Rajasthan, Political And Food Scams Spark Chaos Across States
Breaking: Delhi Police Registers Fir Against Congress In Pm Modi Mother Deepfake Video Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget