Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar & Natalia Janoszek Evicted In First Double Elimination

The latest season of Bigg Boss wasted no time in delivering shockwaves as two contestants — Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia Janoszek — were evicted in a dramatic double elimination during Sunday’s episode. The eliminations mark the first exit from the Salman Khan-hosted reality show’s 19th season, which premiered recently on Colors TV and JioHotstar.

Double Trouble: First Eviction Shakes Up the House

This week’s nominations featured Natalia Janoszek, Nagma Mirajkar, Mridul Tiwari, and Awez Darbar, all of whom landed in the danger zone after underperforming in the Nomination Task. In a surprising turn, both Nagma and Natalia were shown the door in the same episode, making it a double eviction twist that caught many fans off-guard.

Natalia, a Polish actor, struggled with communication in the Bigg Boss house due to the language barrier, although she formed a connection with Mridul Tiwari. On the other hand, Nagma Mirajkar, a well-known social media influencer, failed to make a significant impression during her time inside.

Social Media Split Over Eviction

Reactions online came in fast, with fans expressing mixed feelings about the decision. While some users believed the eviction was justified, others felt Nagma’s exit was premature.

"Both were not doing anything, both are not Bigg Boss material," read one user comment on Instagram.

"Wrong eviction. Fix it, Bigg Boss. Unfair decision," posted another.

"Nagma is better than Awez… Natalia expected," added a fan.

"Please bring back Nagma, it was unfair to Nagma," someone else pleaded.

Nagma, in an earlier interaction with India Today, had said: “I have never tapped into the TV audience. This is a chance for people to see me, and hopefully, they will follow my work even after the show. It will help me grow my reach and show my personality beyond social media."

What’s Next for Bigg Boss 19?

While Salman Khan was absent from this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar due to filming commitments for Battle of Galwan, Farah Khan stepped in as host. The season features a diverse lineup, including Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, and others.

Bigg Boss 19 airs daily at 10:30 PM on Colors TV, with early streaming at 9 PM on JioHotstar. With the first double eviction already in the books, the competition is clearly heating up faster than expected.