Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar Faces Backlash For Mocking Nehal Chudasama’s Looks

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 saw high-voltage drama unfold after wildcard contestant Malti Chahar made disparaging remarks about fellow housemate Nehal Chudasama’s appearance, sparking outrage inside the house and online.

Malti calls Nehal "average"

The controversy began when Malti, during a casual chat with Tanya Mittal, appeared to take a dig at Nehal, allegedly saying that no matter how much she dresses up, she still looks “average” and doesn’t exude “Miss India vibes.”

Malti didn’t stop there. She reportedly said Nehal “only yaps and creates noise” and contributes little else to the show. Tanya seemed to agree, remarking that Miss India contestants are generally “delicate and graceful,” indirectly hinting that Nehal lacked such traits.

Malti and Nehal's fight

The situation worsened when Malti taunted Nehal during an argument, saying, “Wear clothes first, then talk to me,” apparently ridiculing her modern and bold fashion choices. The statement instantly angered housemates, with Nehal slamming her co-contestant for making “low” and “unacceptable” comments.

Actors Kunickaa Sadanand and Basir Ali also confronted Malti, accusing her of crossing all limits of respect and decency. A visibly upset Nehal stood her ground, saying she would address the issue further during Weekend Ka Vaar, which will be hosted by Salman Khan.

Even as others called her out, Malti appeared unapologetic and showed no sign of regret. Meanwhile, Tanya’s laughter during the exchange drew sharp criticism from both housemates and viewers.

For those unaware, Malti Chahar—sister of cricketer Deepak Chahar—entered the Bigg Boss 19 house as a wildcard contestant last week. Since her entry, she has been at the centre of multiple conflicts, earning a reputation for her combative attitude and controversial remarks.