Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar Evicted Before Finale, Refuses To Forgive Amaal Mallik & Pranit More

As Bigg Boss 19 races toward its grand finale, the latest episode delivered an emotional shake-up inside the house. With another eviction locked in just days before the season ends, the show finally revealed its top five finalists, marking a major turning point for the remaining contestants.

Malti Chahar Eliminated In Crucial Pre-Finale Round

The episode opened with Bigg Boss calling the housemates into the garden area, where a massive “Magical Kadhai” had been placed as part of the elimination task. Gaurav Khanna’s picture stood prominently on the display board, symbolising his confirmed entry into the finale.

Each contestant was instructed to write their name on a card and drop it into the pot. A green flame meant a direct entry into the finale, while a pink flame signalled elimination.

Amaal Mallik, Pranit More and Tanya Mittal secured their spots one by one, leaving Farrhana Bhatt and Malti Chahar at risk. When Malti finally placed her card into the pot, the flame flashed pink—confirming her eviction and making Farrhana the final contestant to join the top five.

Malti’s Exit Takes Emotional Turn — ‘Sorry we are ending on this note’

Moments after the announcement, Malti greeted her fellow contestants with hugs and warm goodbyes. But she made it clear she would not forgive Amaal Mallik and Pranit More for their past behaviour in the house.

While bidding goodbye to Pranit, she said, “Sorry we are ending on this note.” Pranit, who had previously been involved in an intense argument with her, had repeatedly apologised, but Malti chose not to accept it.

Both Gaurav Khanna and Tanya Mittal requested her to forgive Pranit and Amaal before leaving, but Malti stood firm, saying Amaal did not deserve forgiveness based on how he conducted himself this season.

Pranit Breaks Down After Malti’s Exit

After Malti walked out, Pranit was seen breaking into tears and apologising to her through the camera yet again. Amaal stepped in to comfort him, attempting to calm the situation inside the house.

With Malti’s departure, Bigg Boss officially unveiled the top five finalists of Season 19 — Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 is scheduled for Sunday, December 7, 2025, with fans eagerly waiting to see who lifts the trophy.