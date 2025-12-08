Bigg Boss 19 Finalist Tanya Mittal On Being Labelled ‘Fake’: ‘I Am Too Much And I Own It’

Spiritual content creator Tanya Mittal emerged as one of the most polarising personalities on Bigg Boss 19. From claiming she travels to Dubai just to savour baklava to insisting she is shadowed by 150 bodyguards, her extravagant lifestyle often drew scepticism from audiences and housemates alike. Despite the chatter, Tanya wrapped up the season as the 3rd runner-up and now believes the show has opened new corridors for her—including a possible acting debut after receiving an offer from Ekta Kapoor.

Tanya Mittal on her journey in Bigg Boss 19

Reflecting on her run in the house, Tanya described it as a battle against adversity. “My journey has been like searching for a diamond in the rough. Usually, before finding the diamond, there are lots of black particles that fall on you, it breaks you, and you reach a point where you want to give up. It’s been a very tough journey for me. I am yet to find that diamond, I am trying very hard and not giving up. The biggest victory for me in life is that I have come so far.”

She continued, repeating her emotional analogy to resilience, and added, “I have only seen downfalls, and I have been trying to hold on to the parachute of life. I feel God has planned something very big for me, maybe that’s why I am going through all this.”

Tanya Mittal on being called fake

Tanya’s persona on the show repeatedly came under scrutiny—so much so that even Salman Khan labelled her “fake” and questioned her claims. Tanya believes the disbelief stems from the fact that many do not associate privilege with women who are not celebrities.

“One problem that I saw in people was that, whether it was bodyguards or a lavish lifestyle, we always expect men to maintain that. The first time a woman like this came who was not a politician or celebrity or movie star, yet she maintains bodyguards, goes to Dubai for a dessert, so it became very questionable for people. Is it necessary that women always stay behind and wait for their husbands to allow them to go and shop in Dubai? Should only Bollywood stars and politicians have bodyguards? I want to make myself feel like a star without being one. Is it a mistake?” she questioned.

Defending her approach to life, Tanya said she owes it to herself to live unapologetically. “Who am I earning for? I said on the show, this is how I am. If you see outside, I have shown the same lifestyle. I only have a few years of my life left, and I want to live it to the fullest. I will make sure to give myself all that happiness which others find ‘too much’. I am too much, and if they don’t find a man like this too much, then they shouldn’t judge me either.”

On accepting Ekta Kapoor's offer

As for her next step, Tanya revealed that Ekta Kapoor expressed interest in working with her, a moment she calls surreal. “I have never had expectations from anyone. I always think whatever is happening with me is for the good, and I give it my best. Ekta m’am has been a dream come true for me. I have followed her since childhood, especially as a girl who is taking care of her family and is such a powerful person. I don’t know what Ekta Mam has to offer. We just spoke a few lines that day, and she made the offer, after which I was hit by a plank. I will meet her now and see what the offer is and what I do with it.”

Tanya says Bigg Boss was merely her entry point into the industry. “It was step one in the Bombay industry, when I learned to survive in a reality space. I will learning acting too. I am a quick learner,” she said, signing off with confidence that her new chapter begins now.