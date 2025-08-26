Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt Voted Out By Housemates, But Here's The Catch

The drama in Bigg Boss 19 escalated quickly as the show wasted no time bringing in high-stakes decisions. In the latest episode, contestants were summoned to the assembly room for the season’s first eviction round. While several housemates voted against actor and content creator Farrhana Bhatt, assuming she had been eliminated, Bigg Boss had a surprising twist in store.

Farrhana Bhatt voted out by housemates

On Monday, Bigg Boss instructed the 16 contestants to nominate one person they felt was “least deserving” to continue in the game based on their personality. Kunickaa Sadanand didn’t hold back, accusing Farrhana of having an “attitude,” while Armaan claimed she “considered herself above them all” and carried “negative energy.”

Other housemates, including Mridul Tiwari and Baseer Ali, echoed similar sentiments, describing her behaviour as “rude.” In total, six contestants voted to remove her from the house.

Bigg Boss delivers a major twist

After hearing the votes, Bigg Boss declared, “Farrhana, aapka Bigg Boss ka safar yahin samapt hota hai (Your Bigg Boss journey ends here).” A visibly displeased Farhana was seen packing her bags and exiting without bidding farewell to most housemates, speaking only to Tanya Mittal before leaving.

But just as viewers thought her journey had ended, Bigg Boss revealed the real twist—Farrhana had not been evicted. Instead, she was relocated to a secret room, where she now has access to live footage of the house 24/7 and the power to influence decisions from behind the scenes. This unexpected development, Bigg Boss said, was “a direct consequence of the contestants’ choice.”

About Bigg Boss 19

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 premiered on August 24 with a grand launch, unveiling 16 diverse contestants including Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Abhishek Bajaj, Nagma Mirajkar, Awez Darbar, and Amaal Mallik.

This season introduces the theme Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, a game-changing twist that puts significant decision-making power in the hands of contestants rather than solely with Bigg Boss. Episodes stream daily on JioHotstar at 9 pm, followed by a TV telecast on Colors at 10:30 pm.