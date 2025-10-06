Farrhan vs Tanya: Bigg Boss 19 Promo Shows Explosive Clash You Can’t Miss!

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionFarrhan vs Tanya: Bigg Boss 19 Promo Shows Explosive Clash You Can’t Miss!

Bigg Boss 19 promo reveals a major fight between Farrhan Bhatt and Tanya Mittal. What starts as a minor disagreement soon turns into a fiery showdown with Zeishan Qaudri jumping in.

By : IANS | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 02:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 19’, tensions escalate inside the house as housemates Farrhan Bhatt and Tanya Mittal bared their claws during a heated confrontation.

A promo shared by the channel shows that what begins as a minor disagreement quickly turns into a verbal showdown.

The promo starts with Farrhana’s comments towards Tanya as she says: “Kuch logo ki aadat hoti hai zindagi bhar jatane ki (some people have a habit of showing off for their whole life).”

To which, Tanya calmly replies: “Mainai tumhe nahi bola hai ehsan faramosh. Yeh meri language nahi hai Farrhana (I never called you ungrateful. That’s not my language, Farrhan.)”

An annoyed Farrhana is then heard saying that just because she doesn’t swear doesn’t mean her words are right.

Zeishan Qaudri jumps in as he says: “Farrhana ko lagta hai farrhana kabhi galat soch bhi nahi sakti (Farrhana thinks she can never be wrong).”

“Aap kiyun uske chamche bann rahe ho fir (Why are you becoming her sycophant?)” replies Farrhana.

“Tu kiyun chamchi bani firr trahi hai fir (Then why are you acting like her sycophant?),” pat comes the reply from Zeishan.

Farrhana rages as she tells Tanya: “Tujhe lagta hai mujhe tera yeh chehra pata nahi hai? (do you really think I’m unaware of this face of yours?).”

To which, a Tanya says: “Main tumhare baare main sochti hi nahi hun. You will be the last person jiske baare me main sochun (I don’t even think about you. You’d be the last person I’d ever think about).”

The promo was captioned: “Farrhana aur Tanya ki fight huyi ignite, ab dekhte hai game ki strategy mein kya hoga naya rewrite! Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par.”

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Oct 2025 02:18 PM (IST)
