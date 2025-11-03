Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur Comforts Abhishek Bajaj After Emotional Breakdown

Mumbai: Bigg Boss season 19 contestant actress Ashnoor Kaur was recently seen consoling her BFF Abhishek Bajaj, who was seen breaking down reminiscing about his past heartbreak.

In a video shared by the host channel on their social media account, Abhishek was seen talking about how it feels when a heart filled with love breaks, with reference to his past relationship.

The actor was seen getting emotional and extremely disturbed upon remembering his past heartbreak.

Ashnoor was seen holding his hand and trying to calm him down.

She was also seen telling Abhishek that she believes in love and also loves the concept of love.

Earlier, while talking to IANS, Ashnoor Kaur's parents, Avneet Kaur and Gurmeet, discussed their daughter's journey inside the Bigg Boss 19 house and addressed the equation she shares with Abhishek Bajaj.

When IANS asked them about Ashnoor and Abhishek's friendship, a bond that has often been romantically linked by housemates inside the BB house, her parents responded candidly.

Talking to IANS, Gurmeet Singh, Ashnoor's father, said, "It's a genuine and pure bond. Ashnoor doesn't make friends easily. She prefers a small circle. Inside too, she's close to a few -- Abhishek, Praneet, Avijay and Gaurav Khanna. We have no problem with her friendship with Abhishek. It's sincere and gives her emotional support."

On whether this bond has impacted Ashnoor's performance in the game, Avneet Kaur added, "Not at all. Having friends and moral support is essential. Both of them are playing their individual games."

In fact, Ashnoor has understood that she needs to focus more on herself now, and she's doing that well. Her parents also shared advice for their daughter as she continues her journey in the BB house.

Avneet said, "She has always been focused, whether in school or in the industry. There's something everyone says about her. The advice I would give is, not everything deserves a reaction. It's okay to avoid certain things and save your energy. But now that she's stepping into a new phase of life after BB, I would tell her, when necessary, to speak up, maintain her dignity, but not hold back when someone crosses the line."

Her father, Gurmeet added, "Being selective with words is good, but being too selective can make you lag behind. I would encourage her to express herself more freely while staying respectful."

