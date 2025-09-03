Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik’s 'Hitting' Gesture At Tanya Mittal After Heated Spat Draws Backlash

Bigg Boss 19 is living up to its reputation for drama and heated confrontations. In the latest episode, a seemingly trivial incident involving a coffee mug spiraled into a major argument between singer Amaal Mallik and contestant Tanya Mittal, grabbing viewers’ attention and stirring debates online.

Amaal And Tanya's Argument Turns Ugly

The drama began when Kunickaa Sadanand was busy cleaning the bedroom. Tanya Mittal offered to help and picked up a mug lying around, volunteering to place it in the kitchen.

While heading towards the kitchen, Tanya called out to Amaal, informing him that his mug had been kept in the sink and that he should wash it whenever he was free.

What seemed like a casual remark angered Amaal, who accused Tanya of yelling across the room and reminding him unnecessarily about his responsibilities.

Tanya Defends Herself

A surprised Tanya clarified that she had spoken loudly only because Amaal was seated far from the kitchen area, stressing that her intention was never to insult him. However, Amaal refused to accept her explanation, continued the argument, and even resorted to name-calling, leaving other contestants visibly uncomfortable.

Amaal’s Gesture Sparks Debate

The situation escalated further when, in Tanya’s absence, Amaal was seen venting about the incident to Zeishan Quadri, Baseer Ali, and Natalia. The group laughed off the spat, but what shocked viewers was Amaal’s hand gesture suggesting he would hit Tanya and get her evicted. Though he did not verbally threaten her, the gesture raised eyebrows and sparked conversations on whether his behaviour had crossed a line.

Tanya’s Emotional Struggles in the House

This incident comes after Tanya was previously seen breaking down in the house, citing constant blame games, accusations, and bullying. Throughout these challenges, only Kunickaa Sadanand and Neelam Giri have stood firmly in her support.