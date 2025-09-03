Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik’s 'Hitting' Gesture At Tanya Mittal After Heated Spat Draws Backlash

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik’s 'Hitting' Gesture At Tanya Mittal After Heated Spat Draws Backlash

On Bigg Boss 19, a minor mug incident ignited a feud between Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 01:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bigg Boss 19 is living up to its reputation for drama and heated confrontations. In the latest episode, a seemingly trivial incident involving a coffee mug spiraled into a major argument between singer Amaal Mallik and contestant Tanya Mittal, grabbing viewers’ attention and stirring debates online.

Amaal And Tanya's Argument Turns Ugly

The drama began when Kunickaa Sadanand was busy cleaning the bedroom. Tanya Mittal offered to help and picked up a mug lying around, volunteering to place it in the kitchen.

While heading towards the kitchen, Tanya called out to Amaal, informing him that his mug had been kept in the sink and that he should wash it whenever he was free.

What seemed like a casual remark angered Amaal, who accused Tanya of yelling across the room and reminding him unnecessarily about his responsibilities.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Tanya Defends Herself

A surprised Tanya clarified that she had spoken loudly only because Amaal was seated far from the kitchen area, stressing that her intention was never to insult him. However, Amaal refused to accept her explanation, continued the argument, and even resorted to name-calling, leaving other contestants visibly uncomfortable.

Amaal’s Gesture Sparks Debate

The situation escalated further when, in Tanya’s absence, Amaal was seen venting about the incident to Zeishan Quadri, Baseer Ali, and Natalia. The group laughed off the spat, but what shocked viewers was Amaal’s hand gesture suggesting he would hit Tanya and get her evicted. Though he did not verbally threaten her, the gesture raised eyebrows and sparked conversations on whether his behaviour had crossed a line.

Tanya’s Emotional Struggles in the House

This incident comes after Tanya was previously seen breaking down in the house, citing constant blame games, accusations, and bullying. Throughout these challenges, only Kunickaa Sadanand and Neelam Giri have stood firmly in her support.

 

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 01:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bigg Boss Amaal Malik Bigg Boss 19 Tanya Mittal
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
CAA Cut-Off Date Extended: Persecuted Minorities Who Came To India By 2024 Allowed To Stay
CAA Cut-Off Date Extended: Persecuted Minorities Who Came To India By 2024 Allowed To Stay
India
K Kavitha Resigns As MLC, Quits BRS Day After Suspension From Party, Warns Family Against Cousins
K Kavitha Resigns As MLC, Quits BRS Day After Suspension From Party, Warns Family Against Cousins
Business
GST Council Meeting Begins: What Sectors May Benefit And What Could See Higher Taxes
GST Council Meeting Begins: What Sectors May Benefit And What Could See Higher Taxes
Cricket
Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Bengaluru Stampede - Check Viral Post
Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Bengaluru Stampede
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ABVP Protests in Lucknow Over Barabanki Lathi Charge; Students Detained Outside Vidhan Sabha
Punjab News: AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra Absconds After Alleged Firing on Police; Political Storm Brews in Punjab
Monsoon Fury in September: Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark in Delhi After Massive Water Release, Flood Threat Looms Over Low-Lying Areas
Breaking News: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Floods and Disruptions Across Northern India; Schools Closed, Infrastructure Damaged
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget