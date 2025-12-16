Bharti Singh Under Fire For Comment On Ayesha Khan’s Appearance On Laughter Chefs 3

Comedian Bharti Singh has returned to television as the host of Laughter Chefs Season 3, but a recent episode of the reality cooking show has sparked backlash online. While the episode featured Kapil Sharma and the cast of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 promoting their film, a remark made by Bharti about actor Ayesha Khan’s appearance did not go down well with a section of viewers, who accused her of body-shaming on national television.

Bharti Sing teases Ayesha Khan

The episode saw Warina Hussain, Ayesha Khan, Tridha Choudhury and Parul Gulati making a lively entry on stage, dancing to the film’s track Pahli Uddi Furrr. However, the mood shifted when Bharti made a comment directed at Ayesha. “Jab saari heroine aayi na, mujhe Ayesha ko dekh ke laga, Krushna phir se aa gaya, kyunki uski tarah lambi hai na (After seeing Ayesha, I thought Krushna returned because she is tall like Krushna),” Bharti said.

The camera soon caught Ayesha appearing uncomfortable, as she moved towards Kapil Sharma and attempted to cover her stomach with her hand. Reacting to the moment, Kapil questioned Bharti, asking, “Was this a compliment or what?” Parul Gulati also stepped in and remarked, “You shouldn’t have said this.” Bharti responded by saying, “Sorry, I am pregnant.”

Netizens slam Bharti Singh

Clips from the episode circulated rapidly on social media, triggering strong reactions from viewers. Several users criticised Bharti for her remark, calling it insensitive and unnecessary. One comment read, “Bharti is rude to most women on the show, participants or guests, and body-shaming jibes from someone who became famous largely because of her own appearance are ironic.” Another user wrote, “This wasn’t funny and was plain disrespectful towards bigger-sized women, even though Ayesha isn’t even that.” Others expressed sympathy for Ayesha, with comments like, “I really felt bad for Ayesha here. The comment was weird,” and “This doesn’t sound good. She looks embarrassed, and it is indirectly body-shaming.”

About Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 features Kapil Sharma alongside Ayesha Khan, Warina Hussain, Tridha Choudhury, Parul Gulati and Manjot Singh. Directed by Anukalp Goswami, the comedy-drama has received a mixed response from critics and is currently facing tough competition at the box office from Dhurandhar.

About Laughter Chefs Season 3

Meanwhile, Laughter Chefs Season 3 continues to roll out with new celebrity pairings, including Vivian Dsena with Eisha Singh, Elvish Yadav with Isha Malviya, Karan Kundrra with Tejasswi Prakash, and real-life couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee. The show is streaming on JioHotstar.