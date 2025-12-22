Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bharti Singh Says She Hasn’t Fallen For Her Newborn Yet: ‘My Heart Belongs To Gola’

Bharti Singh revealed she hasn’t yet met her newborn son Kaju and still feels closest to her elder son Gola. She shared her emotional post-delivery moments in a candid YouTube vlog.

By : IANS | Updated at : 22 Dec 2025 08:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: Star comedian Bharti Singh, who welcomed her second baby on December 19, has revealed how she is yet to fall in love with her second baby and that she still loves her elder son Gola, aka Lakshya.

In her vlog on YouTube, Bharti, who was seen lying in the hospital's bed post-delivery, was heard revealing how she is yet to see her newborn baby boy.

Elaborating on her feelings for her babies, Bharti said, “I am waiting for Kaju (nickname of her second baby) ParSach bataun, mujhe abhi bhi pyaar toh apne Gole se hi hai. Ab tak Kaju se mili nahi hoon, usse dekha nahi hai subah se, toh mujhe usse pyaar nahi hua hai abhi. Pata nahi hoga bhi ya nahi pyaar miujhse usse.”

She further explained, “Jaisa ladka Harssh hai, pyaar toh mujhe ussi se hai, toh mujhe aur koi ladke se kaise pyaar ho sakta hai.”

The new mommy further said, “Jab mujhe Kaju mil jayge, mujhe usse bhi pyaar ho jaygga. Tab main keh sakti hoon, mujhe 3 ladko se pyaar hai.” Harssh, who was seen overhearing all of this, was seen smiling and added that now she is also going to be loved by three boys in her life.

For the uninitiated, Bharti and Harssh welcomed their second bundle of joy, a baby boy, on the 19th of December.

Bharti had taken to her vlogs on the 20th of December, the day after her delivery, to give her fans an update on her and her baby’s health.

She also spoke of how suddenly she had to rush to the hospital after her water broke at midnight.

Taking to her YouTube channel, Bharti Singh revealed in her vlog, ‘It’s 6 in the morning, and everything is suddenly wet. I called the doctor, and he said that my water bag that has the baby has burst and that I need to go to the hospital immediately.”

“I was fixing the baby bag last night, and now I am really scared. I can’t understand anything. I am packing my bag and getting ready to go to the hospital. I have woken everyone up,” said Bharti as she broke down in tears and looked visibly anxious.

“I was feeling uneasy since last night, but I couldn’t understand what was happening. In the morning, I was shocked. I was shivering. My clothes are wet, my bedsheet is wet, and we are heading to the hospital. I don’t know what will happen next — me or Haarsh. I wanted to share my feelings with you.

Please pray that everything is fine,” she further added.

Harssh was seen rushing her to the hospital in the early morning. For the uninitiated, Bharti and Harssh are parents to a three-year-old son, Gola aka Lakshya.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Dec 2025 08:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bharti Singh
