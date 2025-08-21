Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bharti Singh Recalls Being Born After Mother's Abortion Attempts: 'Main ₹60 Mein Hui Hoon'

Bharti Singh Recalls Being Born After Mother’s Abortion Attempts: 'Main ₹60 Mein Hui Hoon'

Comedian Bharti Singh shared a deeply personal story, revealing her mother attempted to abort her. She recalled being born at home for just ₹60 and later gifting her mother a ₹1.6 crore house.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 10:04 PM (IST)
Bharti Singh, one of India’s most loved comedians and television hosts, recently opened up about her difficult early life in a candid conversation with Raj Shamani on his YouTube channel. Known for her wit and infectious humor, Bharti revealed an emotional chapter of her life, her mother had tried multiple times to abort her before she was born.

When asked if it was true that her mother attempted to end the pregnancy, Bharti responded honestly. “Yes, teesra bachcha thi. Father kisi factory mein kaam karte thhe. Mummy housewife thi. Do bachche ho chuke thhe. Pehle toh pata hi nahi chalta tha ki arre main pregnant ho gayi? Do-teen mahine baad pata chala. Phir meri mummy ne itni sari jadi-bootiyan khayi, paer ke baal hoke pochey maare, papita kha liya, khajoor kha liye ki ye rahe hi na,” she recalled.

Main ₹60 Mein Hui Hoon: Bharti Singh

Despite all the attempts, Bharti was born against the odds. She shared how her mother delivered her without any medical assistance. “Par aana hi tha mujhe! Meri mummy ne khud paida kiya hai mujhe! Meri mummy ghar pe akeli thi raat ko mere papa ki duty thi. Umbilical cord kaatne ke liye bas dai ko bulaya jisne ₹60 li thi uske liye! Main ₹60 mein hui hoon. Aur aaj dekha maine mummy ko ₹1.60 crore ka ghar le kar diya hai,” she said with pride.

Her words not only highlighted the struggles of her birth but also underscored the journey she has taken—from being “a ₹60 child” to one of the most successful entertainers in the country who has bought her mother a house worth ₹1.6 crore.

Early Life in Punjab

Bharti was born in 1984 in Amritsar, Punjab, to a Punjabi family. Her life took a tragic turn early on when her father passed away when she was just two years old. Raised by her mother, she grew up alongside her brother and sister in a modest household. Despite hardships, she went on to carve a space for herself in Indian comedy, eventually becoming a household name on television.

Today, Bharti Singh is not just celebrated for her comic timing but also admired for her resilience and ability to turn pain into laughter. Her story stands as an inspiration for many aspiring artists.

Published at : 21 Aug 2025 10:04 PM (IST)
Bharti Singh Bharti Singh Childhood Story Bharti Singh Raj Shamani Podcast
Read more
