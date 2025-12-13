Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai 2.0 To Add Suspense And Supernatural Fun To Beloved Comedy

Mumbai: In another treat for the admirers of the popular comedy show "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai", the makers are all set to come up with the sequel, "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai 2.0", expanding the comedy universe.

The sequel is a fresh and exciting take on its iconic comedy show, promising laughter and surprises, along with a playful supernatural twist.

Dropping the initial glimpse of the forthcoming drama, the makers wrote on social media, "Ghoonghatganj ki galiyon se ghoonghat uthaake, aa rahi hain asli se bhi asli Bhabhiji hansi ka tadka lagaane. Sahi Pakde Hain!

Dekhiye naye avtaar mein, #BhabijiGharParHain2.0, bahut jald, sirf &TV par. (sic)."

The drama has been set against the backdrop of the intriguing town of Ghunghatganj, a place where tradition meets mystery, with secrets hiding in every corner.

A few unforeseen circumstances led our beloved Tiwari, Angoori, Anita, and Vibhuti to this eccentric town. Their arrival triggers a chain of comic chaos, unexpected situations, and hilarious interactions with the quirky residents of Ghunghatganj.

We are also introduced to Vidya, a mysterious and enigmatic figure whose arrival keeps everyone on their toes. All of them coming together leads to moments of laughter, suspense, and delightful surprises.

Produced by EDIT II Productions, "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai 2.0" perfectly blends some light-hearted comedy, with drama, suspense, and supernatural fun.

"Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai 2.0" is expected to premiere on &TV and Hindi Zee5 shortly.

Inspired by the 1990s Hindi sitcom "Shrimaan Shrimati", "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain" premiered on 2 March 2015 on &TV and is digitally available on ZEE5.

In addition to the sequel, the show is also being turned into a movie with the name "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain – Fun On The Run", expected to be out in the cinema halls on 6th February, 2026.

