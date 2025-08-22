Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 To Go Off Air In September After Low Ratings

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4, starring Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda, is set to end on September 18, 2025, after low TRPs and weak promotions failed to keep it afloat.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 08:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Sony TV’s ambitious project 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4', starring Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda, premiered on June 16, 2025, amid soaring expectations. Touted as a big-ticket romantic drama and backed by a successful franchise name, the show was expected to recreate the magic of its earlier seasons. However, just a few months into its run, reports suggest that the daily soap is set to go off air.

Low TRPs Seal the Show’s Fate

According to a report by Filmibeat, the makers and channel have decided to pull the plug on the show due to its consistently poor ratings. A source revealed, “Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda’s show has failed to strike a chord with the audience and will be pulled off air. The makers attempted everything possible to improve the ratings but nothing worked for them. Hence, the channel took the call to shut down the daily soap.”

Despite high production costs and two of television’s most popular stars leading the cast, the show could not gain traction. The source added, “Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season is a high-budget show with two popular stars. While the channel and the production house were confident that the show would be able to impress the audience, nothing like that happened. Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda’s magical chemistry somehow couldn’t save the show that was already marred with poor promotions. The romantic drama was not promoted properly, which caused a dent to the TRPs.”

Final Episode to Air in September

If the report is accurate, the final episode of 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4' will air on September 18, 2025. The show’s TRPs have reportedly dropped to 0.2 in week 32, a figure that left little scope for recovery in a competitive prime-time slot.

A Legacy That Couldn’t Be Carried Forward

The development will likely disappoint fans of Shivangi and Harshad, who had been eagerly anticipating their pairing. The show’s earlier chapters have enjoyed immense success, beginning with the original 2011 season starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, which became a benchmark for mature storytelling. In 2021, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar revived the franchise with 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2', which was well-received and even extended into a third season.

Unfortunately, the fourth installment, despite its promise, struggled to connect with audiences. Be it weak marketing, stiff competition, or shifting viewer preferences, the season could not recreate the franchise’s signature charm.

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 08:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 Ending Shivangi Joshi Harshad Chopda Show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2025
Embed widget