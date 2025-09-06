Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ashneer Grover's Rise And Fall, Everything You Need To Know: Format, Contestants, Where To Watch

Ashneer Grover returns to screens as host of Rise and Fall, a high-stakes reality show on Amazon MX Player that pits celebrities against each other in a dramatic game of privilege and power.

Updated at : 06 Sep 2025 01:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Amazon MX Player has dropped the curtain on its newest reality spectacle, 'Rise and Fall', hosted by entrepreneur Ashneer Grover. Touted as one of India’s boldest reality concepts, the show launched on September 6, bringing together celebrities from varied walks of life into a dramatic contest of hierarchy, ambition, and shifting power dynamics.

The Format: Power, Privilege, and Bare Survival

At its heart, Rise and Fall is a social allegory—presenting an unfiltered look at how status divides society. Contestants are split into two camps: the Rulers, who enjoy lavish comforts in a Penthouse, and the Workers, who struggle with the bare minimum in the Basement. But the twist? No one’s position is permanent. Fortunes can change at the drop of a hat, with Workers rising and Rulers falling—mirroring the unpredictable nature of real-world power shifts.

The show’s main stage, the Rise and Fall Tower, is a character in itself. Designed by celebrated art director Umang Kumar, known for IIFA and Bigg Boss, the set embodies contrasting realities, making the visual experience as engaging as the gameplay.

Star-Studded Line-Up Ensures High Drama

The cast brings together a dynamic blend of personalities from TV, social media, and regional cinema. Viewers can expect fireworks from names like:

Arjun Bijlani, popular television heartthrob

Kiku Sharda, comedic powerhouse

Dhanashree Verma, choreographer and influencer

Kubbra Sait, actor and content creator

Pawan Singh, Bhojpuri superstar

Aarush Bhola, Arbaz Patel, Nayandeep Rakshit, and others

This clash of temperaments, backgrounds, and motivations guarantees raw confrontations, shifting loyalties, and unpredictable gameplay.

Ashneer Grover Adds the ‘No-Nonsense’ Edge

Bringing his trademark candor to the table, Ashneer Grover is the perfect choice to host a format that thrives on unfiltered emotion. His sharp insights and blunt commentary are expected to keep contestants—and viewers—on their toes. “Every rise and every fall is unmissable,” Grover promises.

Where to Watch & Sponsor Line-Up

Rise and Fall is produced by Banijay Asia, licensed via All3Media International, and originally created by Studio Lambert in the UK. Indian viewers can watch daily episodes for free on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM (available via the MX Player app, Prime Video, Fire TV, Amazon app, and Airtel Xtreme). Episodes also air on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.

The show is co-powered by Lux Cozy, with Orient Electric, Haier, and Pintola also backing the series. With more sponsors in the pipeline, Rise and Fall is poised to be a key brand magnet this festive season.

Published at : 06 Sep 2025 01:11 PM (IST)
Read more
Photo Gallery

