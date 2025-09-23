Amaal Mallik Faces Backlash After Mocking Awez Darbar On Bigg Boss 19: ‘So Arrogant’

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionAmaal Mallik Faces Backlash After Mocking Awez Darbar On Bigg Boss 19: ‘So Arrogant’

Amaal Mallik, a Bigg Boss 19 contestant, faced backlash for calling Awez Darbar's followers "fake" and using a derogatory phrase.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 06:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Music composer Amaal Mallik, currently a contestant on Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 19, has been making headlines—but mostly for the wrong reasons. In the latest episode, Amaal’s remarks about fellow contestant Awez Darbar and his followers have stirred up controversy and drawn criticism from viewers online.

Amaal Mallik’s Comments on Awez Darbar

During a conversation with Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal was heard backbiting about Awez Darbar, calling the influencer’s followers fake. His comments didn’t sit well with the audience, sparking a wave of backlash on social media.

The same episode also saw Kunickaa Sadanand confronting Neelam Giri for sharing a private conversation with Zeishaan Quadri. The situation escalated when Awez, Pranit, and Mridul intervened, leaving Neelam feeling targeted. Emotional, Neelam broke down in tears and later revealed to Amaal that Awez had allegedly been willing to fight with him for the past four weeks—a claim that visibly offended Amaal.

“2 Kaudi Ka…” Remark and Follower Allegations

When asked about Awez’s alleged comments, Amaal used the phrase “2 kaudi ka…” before the cameras quickly panned away. Later, while speaking to Farrhana, he claimed, “Out of 30 million, 25 million of his followers are fake. I’ve given him so much business. If he has the guts to refuse me work outside, then I’ll believe he is a man.”

These remarks quickly went viral, triggering strong reactions from viewers who called Amaal arrogant and disrespectful.

Social Media Backlash

Twitter users didn’t hold back in expressing their disapproval. One tweeted, “Ewww 🤢 So cheap, wahiyat contestant… always barking from behind.”

Another wrote, “#AmaalMallik as usual, that arrogant artist who thinks everyone is below him… I wish he showed the same guts by not promoting his work through these influencers in future.”

 

Others simply called him “arrogant” and “the worst,” criticising both his tone and attitude inside the house.

Bigg Boss 19 Recent Developments

Meanwhile, in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan praised Amaal Mallik and Shehbaz Badesha for pulling a prank by hiding food items and clothes to stir drama, though viewers largely found the prank dull.

Additionally, Nehal Chudasama became the third contestant to be evicted but was later moved to the secret room, keeping her in the game.

 

