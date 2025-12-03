Aashka Goradia & Brent Goble Announce Second Pregnancy With Dreamy Beach-Themed Reveal

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionAashka Goradia & Brent Goble Announce Second Pregnancy With Dreamy Beach-Themed Reveal

By : IANS | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 08:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: Actress-turned-entrepreneur Aashka Goradia and her husband Brent Goble are all set to welcome their second bundle of joy.

The couple, sharing the joyous news with their fans, took to their social media to share a joint post. The announcement came on their eighth wedding anniversary, where Aashka and Brent posted an adorable beach-themed video that read, “Another beach baby is on the way! We are waiting for the next greatest gift to arrive in May 2026. Send us your love and blessings! Aashka, Brent and Alexander.”

For the caption, Aashka and Brent wrote, “On our 8th wedding anniversary!! The best news to share with you all on our special day!! Life with Alexander is going to get more and more exciting... Another BEACH BABY! Send us your love and blessings, as always! ” A few days ago, Brent also shared a beautiful birthday message for Aashka and shared a video montage of their beautiful memories together.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aashka Goradia Goble (@aashkagoradia)

Brent had beautifully penned a note that read, “ Happy birthday to the woman who rides the chariot of fire, our Icarus, surfing the waves of the sun. A large chapter of your life closes today and begins anew. May we welcome the next daring and loving adventure in half a sun cycle’s time #happybirthday #husbandandwife To this Aashka replied, “My mate, my humsafar, my whole life with you, you, you, you—we have watched them swim in open waters; now we dive with them—onto the next, my love.”

For the uninitiated, Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble tied the knot in a white wedding on December 2, 2017. For the bridal outfit, Aashka wore her mother-in-law’s wedding gown, and the couple exchanged personalised vows.

Not many know, but their love equation began when they met in the U.S., followed by an engagement in 2016.

The couple had also appeared together on the reality show *Nach Baliye 8*. Aashka and Brent welcomed their first child, William Alexander, on October 27, 2023.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 03 Dec 2025 08:35 PM (IST)
Aashka Goradia
