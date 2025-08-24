Tannishtha Chatterjee Opens Up On Fighting Stage 4 Cancer: 'It Can’t Get Worse Than This'

Actor Tannishtha Chatterjee, known for films like Joram, Parched and Angry Indian Goddesses, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a deeply personal update, she has been diagnosed with stage 4 oligo metastatic cancer.

Tannishtha Chatterjee diagnosed with cancer

The acclaimed actor posted a striking picture of herself with a shaved head, accompanied by an emotional note. “So the last 8 months have been incredibly difficult- to put it mildly. As if losing my father to Cancer was not enough. 8 months back, I got diagnosed with stage 4 oligo metastatic Cancer,” she wrote, opening up about her battle.

Her post was not just a revelation but also a moving tribute to those who have stood by her. In another image, Tannishtha posed alongside fellow actors Shabana Azmi, Dia Mirza, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vidya Balan, and Divya Dutta, who she credited for their unwavering support.

‘This post is not about pain’

Sharing how she has found love and strength in her darkest hours, she added:

“But this post is not about Pain. Its about love and strength. It can’t get worse than this. A 70yr old mother and 9 year all daughter .. both totally dependent on me. But in the darkest moments, I discovered an extraordinary kind of love, the kind that shows up, holds space, and never lets you feel alone. I found it in my amazing friends and my family, whose unwavering support, brought, genuine smiles to my face, even on the hardest days. In a world racing towards AI and robots, it’s the irreplaceable compassion of real, passionate humans that is saving me. It is their empathy, their messages, their presence – their humanity – that is bringing life back.”

Celebrating sisterhood

Tannishtha’s post was also a heartfelt celebration of the women in her life. Tagging her friends and co-stars, she wrote, “Cheers to female friendships, the sisterhood that showed up for me with fierce love, deep empathy, and unstoppable strength. You know who you are – and I am endlessly grateful.”

Her colleagues and friends filled the comments with love and encouragement. Konkona Sen Sharma called her “incredible and inspiring,” while Dia Mirza wrote, “We love you Tan Tan. You are our very own warrior princess.” Actor Abhay Deol also sent his support, commenting, “sending you love Tan.”

Tannishtha Chatterjee's latest work

On the professional front, Tannishtha was recently seen in Bindiya Ke Bahubali, which premiered on August 8 and is streaming for free on Amazon MX Player.