'I Met Him Only Once!': Tamannaah Bhatia Addresses Virat Kohli Dating Speculations

Tamannaah Bhatia clarified that she never dated Virat Kohli, despite rumors sparked by a single meeting. She also humorously dismissed claims of marrying Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 04 Aug 2025 10:04 AM (IST)

In Bollywood, even a single public appearance or casual interaction can set the rumour mill spinning. Back in the 2010s — long before Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma became Virushka — speculations were rife that the Indian cricket star was dating actress Tamannaah Bhatia.

Now, years later, the actress has finally addressed those rumours, setting the record straight.

Were Tamannaah Bhatia and Virat Kohli Really Dating?

During an interview with The Lallantop, Tamannaah clarified that there was no truth to the speculation.

"I feel so bad because I literally met him for only one day. I have never met Virat after the shoot. Na maine unse baat ki na unse mili hun (I haven’t spoken to him, nor have I met him)," she said.

The Abdul Razzaq Rumour

Tamannaah also addressed another bizarre rumour — one that claimed she had secretly tied the knot with Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq. Speculations surfaced after the two were spotted at a jewellery store, but Tamannaah dismissed it with humour.

"Mazaak Mazaak mein Abdul Razzaq! The Internet is a fun place. Yaa, According to the Internet, I was briefly married to Abdul Razzaq," she joked.

Looking at the camera, she added, "I'm sorry sir, Aapke do-teen bachhe hain, I don't know what your life is!"

Tamannaah Calls Dating Rumours ‘Embarrassing’

Calling such speculations awkward and intrusive, Tamannaah admitted how uncomfortable it was for her.

"It was so embarrassing. It’s very awkward when there’s no connection at all, and people still create one. But there’s nothing you can do. It takes time to accept that you can’t do anything about it. People will think whatever they want to think. You can’t sit and control everyone," she added.

Her Current Relationship Status

Tamannaah is currently single. Her last relationship was with actor Vijay Varma, which began on the sets of Netflix’s Lust Stories 2. After confirming their romance in 2023, the couple has reportedly parted ways for undisclosed reasons but continues to maintain a cordial friendship.

 

Published at : 04 Aug 2025 10:04 AM (IST)
Virat Kohli Tamannaah Bhatia
